Flames eliminated after sputtering start, roster upheaval

The Calgary Flames failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second consecutive season after being eliminated with a 5-2 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Calgary (34-36-5), which has made the playoffs once since 2019-20, was attempting to rebound after finishing two points behind the Jets for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference in 2022-23. But it was eliminated this season with seven games remaining.

Here is a look at what happened in the 2023-24 season for the Flames and why things could be better next season.

The skinny

Potential unrestricted free agents: A.J. Greer, F; Oliver Kylington, D; Dennis Gilbert, D

Potential restricted free agents: Nikita Okhotiuk, D; Dustin Wolf, D; Dillon Dube, F

Potential 2024 Draft picks: 9

What went wrong

Slow start: With new general manager Craig Conroy and coach Ryan Huska, there was plenty for Calgary to feel good about heading into the season. But the Flames stumbled to a 2-7-1 mark out of the gate, including a season-long six-game losing streak, and caused them to play catch-up early on. Calgary spent a good portion of the schedule trying to get back to the .500 mark and has been hovering around it since the end of November. The Flames managed go 9-3-0 from Jan. 27-March 2, but slid back down the Pacific standings by going 3-9-0 in their next 12 games (March 4-28).

Roster uncertainty: With a number of key players set to become unrestricted free agents after the season, how Calgary was going to deal with a possible mass exodus was a topic of conversation from the outset. The Flames signed captain Mikael Backlund to a two-year, $9 million contract (average annual salary $4.5 million) on Sept. 27, 2023, but eventually had to trade defensemen Nikita Zadorov, Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev and forward Elias Lindholm. A team looking to make the playoffs usually adds prior to the NHL Trade Deadline, but Calgary risked losing all four at the end of season and did not want to go down that road again, having lost forward Johnny Gaudreau to unrestricted free agency following the 2021-22 season. Trading four important players hurt in the long run.

Huberdeau’s struggles: The Flames traded for forward Jonathan Huberdeau when it became evident forward Matthew Tkachuk was not going to re-sign after 2021-22. Huberdeau was acquired from the Florida Panthers as part of a trade for Tkachuk on July 22, 2022, and on Aug. 4, 2022 signed an eight-year, $84 million contract (average annual value $10.5 million), which began this season. Following a 115-point season (30 goals, 85 assists) with Florida in 2021-22, Huberdeau had 55 points (15 goals, 40 assists) in 79 games last season and 47 points (11 goals, 36 assists) in 74 games this season with a team-worst minus-27 rating. With seven years remaining on his contract, the 30-year-old will need to rediscover the offensive prowess that has eluded him since arriving in Calgary.

Reasons for optimism

Nazem Kadri: The 33-year-old center signed a seven-year, $49 million contract (average annual value $7 million) with Calgary on Aug. 18, 2022 as an unrestricted free agent, and has been the Flames' best offensive player, leading them with 65 points (24 goals, 41 assists) in 75 games this season. He also has become a positive influence on Calgary's younger players. If he can continue his production and ability to lead, the Flames could challenge for a playoff spot next season. Kadri has championship pedigree after winning a Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022.