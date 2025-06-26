Decentralized format of 2025 NHL Draft will be 'something that a sports fan has never seen'

LOS ANGELES -- The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be unlike any draft the League has held before. Depending on how the teams feel about it afterward, it could be unlike any draft the League will hold again.

It will be decentralized.

In the past, everyone would convene in one place. This time, 93 prospects will gather at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater. Celebrities, NHL alumni and NHL players will announce the selections. The teams will stay in their home cities, and the NHL will use more than 100 cameras and a technical innovation to turn it into a show for about 3,000 fans in attendance and the television audience.

“It’s going to be interesting,” NHL president of content and events Steve Mayer said. “I don’t know whether it’ll be one-and-done, but I do think we’re doing everything to make it pretty cool.”

The teams voted to decentralize the draft. A big reason? Focus. When the NHL held a virtual draft during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, teams found it easier to concentrate alone at home compared to sitting with the other teams on the floor of an arena with music playing.

“Some people like it; some people don’t,” Kings president Luc Robitaille said. “I put a lot of value on what scouts do in the season and the traveling and so forth, so the less distraction you have when you’re in the room when it’s time to make a decision that can impact a franchise for 10-plus years, I think it's very important. Is the show itself, being on the floor and talking to everyone fun? Yes. But at the end of the day, that draft every year could make or break a franchise.”

Once the teams voted to decentralize the draft, the NHL needed to find a way to make it a good experience for the fans and the prospects themselves.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman will emcee the first round Friday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). The pace might be quicker, because each team will not need to thank the host city and congratulate the Stanley Cup champion. After each selection, the NHL will use high-tech graphics to profile the prospect. He will come up on stage, receive his hat and jersey, and take a photo.

Then he will enter the “NHL Draft House.”