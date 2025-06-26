NHL, NHLPA begin host selection process for World Cup of Hockey 2028

NEW YORK / TORONTO – The National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL) today announced the official launch of the Host City Selection Process for the World Cup of Hockey 2028 (WCH 2028), marking the return of this landmark international best-on-best hockey tournament.

Scheduled for February 2028, the WCH 2028, an 8-nation tournament, is expected to feature round-robin and quarterfinal games in two host cities, with the semifinals and championship game currently anticipated to take place in one of those cities, subject to final host city selection. The tournament is expected to be 12 days and include 17 games, along with extensive ancillary programming such as public viewing events.

This edition of the tournament marks the fourth World Cup of Hockey in history, following successful events in 1996, 2004, and 2016. It also builds on the momentum of 4 Nations Face-Off. Named Sports Business Journal’s Event of the Year, the widely-praised 4 Nations Face-Off saw Canada defeat USA in a sold-out tournament that broke through the sports landscape. 4 Nations Face-Off delivered a significant economic impact across its two host cities bringing fans from around the world to support their countries while producing record-breaking television viewership numbers, and social media views and engagement. WCH 2028 provides an incredible opportunity for cities to deliver cultural and economic impact while serving as hosts of a globally broadcast celebration of hockey at its highest level.

As part of today’s announcement, the NHL and NHLPA are inviting cities across North America, Europe, and other international markets to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI). The deadline for EOI submissions is Friday, July 18, 2025 at 18:00 EDT for North American cities and Wednesday, July 30, 2025 at 18:00 EDT for international cities. This marks the first phase in a structured bid process leading to the final selection of host cities which is expected to occur in Q1 of 2026.

While the host city selection process is open to all cities with arena facilities that could meet NHL competition standards, advancement to the next phase will be determined by the NHL and NHLPA based upon presenting a compelling vision for hosting the tournament —not solely on meeting minimum requirements. The NHL and NHLPA will proactively reach out to select cities, but any city is welcome to initiate contact and express its interest in hosting.

“The World Cup of Hockey is a showcase of international hockey at the highest level, and we are thrilled to begin the host city selection process for 2028,” said Gary Bettman, Commissioner of the NHL. “This tournament offers cities a chance to be part of something truly global, while delivering meaningful economic and cultural benefits in return.”

“The World Cup of Hockey 2028 will bring together the best players in the world, representing their countries with pride,” said Marty Walsh, Executive Director of the NHLPA. “We look forward to working with cities that want to help shape the future of international hockey and inspire a new generation of hockey fans.”

Interested cities will receive EOI materials outlining the tournament scope, a high-level overview of hosting expectations, and a questionnaire to be completed detailing arena and host city criteria. Select cities that not only meet the baseline requirements but also present a compelling and distinctive vision for the tournament will be invited to participate in a formal Request for Proposal (RFP) process launching in August 2025.

The host city selection process will be administered by Playfly Sports, a leading sports marketing and media company with deep experience in major international events. Final host city selections are expected to be announced in Q1 of 2026.

For more information or to express interest in hosting WCH 2028, please contact:

[email protected]