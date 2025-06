Alex Ovechkin hung with a fellow goat, literally.

The Washington Capitals captain posed with a baby goat for the July issue of the Washingtonian magazine.

On the cover, Ovechkin sports his Capitals jersey and hugs the baby goat to his chest.

A behind-the-scenes video shows the Capitals star bonding with the baby goat, who nuzzled his head into Ovechkin’s chest and kissed his cheek.

Ovechkin comforted his new buddy saying, "You're in good hands."