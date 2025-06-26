Benn signs 1-year, $1 million contract to remain with Stars

Jamie Benn signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

He can earn an additional $3 million in performance bonuses.

The 35-year-old forward had 49 points (16 goals, 33 assists) in 80 regular-season games for the Stars this season and three points (one goal, two assists) in 18 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"I'm going into the summer planning on playing next year," Benn said on May 30 after the Stars lost in the Western Conference Final for the third straight season. "Prepare like I do every summer like I'm going to play. I don't see myself going anywhere else," he said. "This is all I know. Hopefully we can figure something out."

Benn, the longest-tenured player on the Stars (16 seasons) has been their captain since Sept. 19, 2013. The No. 5 pick by Dallas in the 2007 NHL Draft, he is second all-time in games (1,192), goals (399), points (956) and game-winning goals (62) for the Stars/Minnesota North Stars franchise, and third in assists (557).

"Jamie embodies everything it means to be a Dallas Star, and has since he was drafted 18 years ago," Stars general manager Jim Nill said. "There was never a doubt that Jamie would return next season, and we are thrilled for both our organization and our fans that he will continue to lead our team in our pursuit of winning a championship."

His 80 playoff points (28 goals, 52 assists) in 120 games rank third behind Mike Modano (145) and Brian Bellows (80).

Dallas also signed forward Matt Duchene to a four-year, $18 million contract ($4.5 million AAV) on June 19. The 34-year-old, who could have become a UFA on July 1, led the Stars with 82 points (30 goals, 52 assists) in 82 regular-season games and had six points (one goal, five assists) in 18 playoff games.