Vlasic to have final year of contract bought out by Sharks

Marc-Edouard Vlasic was placed on waivers by the San Jose Sharks on Thursday for the purpose of buying out the final season of his contract.

The 38-year-old defenseman, who has played his entire 19-year NHL career with the Sharks, will become an unrestricted free agent July 1 if he is unclaimed. He signed an eight-year, $56 million contract with San Jose on July 1, 2017, that has an average annual value of $7 million.

"This was a difficult decision to make today, with how much Marc has meant to the San Jose organization for 19 years,” San Jose general manager Mike Grier said. "I was fortunate enough to be here with Marc for his first season with the Sharks, and knew he would become a great defenseman. Over the course of his career in the NHL, Vlasic was one of the premier shutdown defensemen, earning tough defensive assignments on the ice against the best players in the world and doing it with effectiveness.

"With over 1,300 games in the NHL, he brought immense expertise and experience to the organization daily, and was selected to represent his country on multiple occasions at the highest level. He will go down not only as one of the best defensemen in franchise history, but one of the best players."

Vlasic, who had three points (one goal, two assists) in 27 games this season, is San Jose's all-time leader among defensemen in games played (1,323) and is second to Brent Burns in goals (84), assists (295) and points (379).

Selected by the Sharks in the second round (No. 35) of the 2005 NHL Draft, Vlasic's games played are second in Sharks history behind Patrick Marleau (1,607).

Vlasic has 39 points (six goals, 33 assists) in 142 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

San Jose (20-50-12) finished last in the NHL this season and has not qualified for the playoffs since 2019.

The Sharks have the No. 2 pick in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft, which begins Friday with the first round at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). Rounds 2-7 are on Saturday (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, SN1).