Sabres eliminated, will miss Stanley Cup Playoffs for 13th straight year 

The Buffalo Sabres failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 13th consecutive season.

The Sabres were eliminated from contention Tuesday when they lost 3-2 to the Dallas Stars shortly after the New York Islanders won 4-2 against the New York Rangers.

The last time the Sabres qualified for the playoffs was in 2010-11 when they lost in the Eastern Conference First Round to the Philadelphia Flyers in seven games. That playoff appearance marked the fourth time the Sabres had made the postseason in six years.

Here’s a look at what happened in the 2023-24 season for the Sabres and why things could be better next season.