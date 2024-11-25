Werenski leads 3 Stars of the Week

Blue Jackets defenseman, Avalanche forward Rantanen, Maple Leafs goalie Woll earn honors

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski, Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen and Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Nov. 24.

FIRST STAR – ZACH WERENSKI, D, COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS

Werenski topped defensemen and shared the League lead among all players with seven points (2-5—7) in three games to propel the Blue Jackets (9-9-2, 20 points) to a perfect week. He bookended the week with one assist in both a 5-1 win against the Boston Bruins Nov. 18 and a 5-4 shootout victory over the Carolina Hurricanes Nov. 23 (highlighted by skating a season-high 4.75 miles in the contest). In between, Werenski posted 2-3—5 (including the overtime winner) in a 7-6 triumph versus the Tampa Bay Lightning Nov. 21 to match the franchise record for points in one game and become the first Columbus defenseman with a five-point performance. Werenski’s sixth career overtime goal (all w/ CBJ) also moved him into a tie for second place in Blue Jackets history, behind only Seth Jones (8). The 27-year-old Werenski – who has 3-7—10 during an active five-game assist/point streak dating to Nov. 15 – shares the team lead with 20 points through 20 total appearances this season (6-14—20). He also paces the League in time on ice per game (26:05) and ranks among the top NHL defensemen in shots on goal (2nd; 76), goals (t-2nd; 6), points (t-2nd; 20), power-play goals (t-4th; 2), assists (t-6th; 14), power-play points (t-6th; 8) and power-play assists (t-9th; 6).

TBL@CBJ: Sillinger sets up Werenski's second tally of night in OT

SECOND STAR – MIKKO RANTANEN, RW, COLORADO AVALANCHE

Rantanen also tied for the League lead with 2-5—7 in three games as the Avalanche (12-9-0, 24 points) completed an unblemished week. He notched two assists in a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers Nov. 18, then scored the tying power-play goal in a 2-1 comeback win versus the Washington Capitals Nov. 21. Rantanen capped the week with 1-3—4, highlighted by the decisive goal, in a 7-4 triumph against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers Nov. 23. It marked his 24th career four-point performance and second of the season (also Nov. 13 vs. LAK: 3-1—4). The 28-year-old Rantanen, who will represent Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, sits fourth in the NHL with 14-18—32 through 21 total contests in 2024-25. He also places among this season’s League leaders in game-winning goals (t-3rd; 4), goals (t-4th; 14), power-play goals (t-6th; 5), power-play points (t-6th; 11) and assists (t-8th; 18).

COL@WSH: Rantanen off the deflection scores the PPG to tie the game at 1 in the 2nd

THIRD STAR – JOSEPH WOLL, G, TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Woll stopped 54 of the 56 shots he faced, going 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average, .964 save percentage and one shutout as the Maple Leafs (13-6-2, 28 points) extended their winning streak to four games dating to Nov. 13 to move into first place in the Atlantic Division. He earned his second career shutout (also Nov. 21, 2021 at NYI: 20 SV) with 31 saves – including 16 in the second period – in a 3-0 triumph against the Vegas Golden Knights Nov. 20. Woll then denied 23 shots in a 3-2 victory over the Utah Hockey Club Nov. 24. The 26-year-old Woll owns a 5-2-0 record through seven total appearances this season, leading NHL goaltenders (minimum: 7 GP) with a 2.00 goals-against average and ranking eighth with a .921 save percentage.

VGK@TOR: Woll stops 31, blanking Golden Knights

