Werenski leads 3 Stars of the Week

FIRST STAR – ZACH WERENSKI, D, COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS

Werenski topped defensemen and shared the League lead among all players with seven points (2-5—7) in three games to propel the Blue Jackets (9-9-2, 20 points) to a perfect week. He bookended the week with one assist in both a 5-1 win against the Boston Bruins Nov. 18 and a 5-4 shootout victory over the Carolina Hurricanes Nov. 23 (highlighted by skating a season-high 4.75 miles in the contest). In between, Werenski posted 2-3—5 (including the overtime winner) in a 7-6 triumph versus the Tampa Bay Lightning Nov. 21 to match the franchise record for points in one game and become the first Columbus defenseman with a five-point performance. Werenski’s sixth career overtime goal (all w/ CBJ) also moved him into a tie for second place in Blue Jackets history, behind only Seth Jones (8). The 27-year-old Werenski – who has 3-7—10 during an active five-game assist/point streak dating to Nov. 15 – shares the team lead with 20 points through 20 total appearances this season (6-14—20). He also paces the League in time on ice per game (26:05) and ranks among the top NHL defensemen in shots on goal (2nd; 76), goals (t-2nd; 6), points (t-2nd; 20), power-play goals (t-4th; 2), assists (t-6th; 14), power-play points (t-6th; 8) and power-play assists (t-9th; 6).