Capitals will be patient while Ovechkin mulls future

"The team's position is we're giving him some time here to get away from the season a little bit and think things through and talk to his family," general manager Chris Patrick said Monday. "And then he'll meet with both (team president Brian MacLellan) and I, and we'll continue to support him in however his decision process plays out."

The Capitals (43-30-9) would prefer to be playing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but they fell short of qualifying, finishing three points behind the Philadelphia Flyers for third in the Metropolitan Division and four back of the Ottawa Senators for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. That started their offseason sooner than they'd hoped and, with that, the discussions about Ovechkin's future.

Ovechkin is on an expiring five-year, $47.5 million contract ($9.5 million average annual value) he signed with Washington in 2021. He sounded as though he was leaning toward returning for another season after a 2-1 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Washington's regular-season finale on April 14, saying "I hope it's not my last game."

He said similar at the Capitals' end-of-the season media availability two days later.

"To be honest with you, I'm pretty sure it's not my last game," he said. "I hope it's not my last game against Columbus. I have to make a decision to see where we're at -- the team, family."

After a normal season, Patrick and MacLellan would've met with Ovechkin when they conducted their other exit meetings. They thought it would be better in this case to wait, though.

"We could have met with him the day after the season ended, but I don't think he was ready at that point to have that conversation," Patrick said. "I think he needs to take some time and just get away from it."

Ovechkin demonstrated he can still produce a high level; he led Washington with 32 goals to increase his NHL-record total to 929. He also had a team-leading 64 points while not missing a regular-season game for the sixth time in his career.

The forward's importance as Capitals captain goes beyond his goal and point production, though.

"I think his presence is huge, and when he decides to leave, it's going to be a big hole personality-wise, leadership-wise," MacLellan said.

Still, Ovechkin is approaching his 41st birthday on Sept. 17 and acknowledged that staying healthy and keeping up with the speed of the NHL have become more of a challenge as he's aged. Ovechkin also said he wants to hear from Patrick and MacLellan what moves they plan to make to help Washington's chances of winning the Stanley Cup next season, saying, "team-wise, this is the most important thing for me."

The Capitals have qualified for the playoffs in 16 of Ovechkin's 21 seasons, including winning the Cup for the first time in 2018. But they've won only one playoff series (a first-round victory against the Montreal Canadiens last season) since.

Patrick believes they are in a good position to upgrade the roster and contend for the Cup next season.