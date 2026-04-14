Capitals will 'support' Ovechkin as he weighs future

COLUMBUS -- Alex Ovechkin and Washington Capitals hoped they'd still be playing for a Stanley Cup Playoff berth when they face the Columbus Blue Jackets in their regular-season finale at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ESPN, SN360).

The Blue Jackets hoped the same for themselves.

That possibility was eliminated for each team when the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in a shootout on Monday to clinch third place in the Metropolitan Division. That put the spotlight even more on Ovechkin, the Capitals captain and the NHL's all-time leader with 929 goals, for what could be his last game in the League.

The 40-year-old left wing is in the final season of a five-year, $47.5 million contract and plans to decide in the offseason whether he will return for a 22nd NHL season.

Capitals center Dylan Strome was unsure if Ovechkin's future would be addressed in the locker room prior to the game.

"If he doesn't want to talk about it, we're not going to bring it up to him," Strome said, "I think at the end of the day, he's going to make a decision, like he said, in the summer and we're going to be there to support him whatever that may be.

"So, just treat this like any other game and we're going to try to have fun."

It would've undoubtedly been more fun for the Capitals (42-30-9) and the Blue Jackets (40-29-12) if they were still alive in the playoff race.