Ovechkin says NHL future could hinge on Capitals’ chances to win Cup

Ovechkin, who completed his 21st NHL season with the Washington Capitals in a 2-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, is just beginning the process of figuring out his answer. So, the NHL’s all-time leader in goals doesn’t have anything more definitive to offer his sons yet either.

“I tell them, ‘We’ll see,’” Ovechkin said Thursday.

The 40-year-old left wing made it clear, though, that in a perfect world, he’d like to come back for a 22nd NHL season.

“To be honest with you, I’m pretty sure it’s not my last game,” Ovechkin said before having his end-of-season exit meetings with coach Spencer Carbery and management. “I hope it’s not my last game against Columbus. I have to make a decision to see where we’re at: the team, family.

“Obviously, the family is going to support me, like my wife and kids.”

Ovechkin, who is in the final season of a five-year, $47.5 million contract he signed with Washington in 2021, discussed some of the factors that will go into his decision. His health and what it would take for him to get ready to compete in the NHL next season with his 41st birthday coming on Sept. 17 is a big one.

Ovechkin also wants to hear from general manager Chris Patrick and team president Brian MacLellan what moves they plan to make to improve the Capitals’ chances of winning the Stanley Cup next season.

Although Washington (43-30-9) made a late push to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, going 8-2-0 in its final 10 games, it was eliminated from contention when the Philadelphia Flyers clinched third in the Metropolitan Division on Monday. The Capitals qualified for the playoffs in 16 of Ovechkin’s 21 seasons with them, including winning their first Stanley Cup championship in 2018.

This is the second time in four seasons, though, that Ovechkin won’t play in the postseason.

“I’m not going to tell everything to you what I’m thinking, what the options are going to be,” Ovechkin said. “But, obviously, if I want to come back, it has to be a decision on, first of all, we’re going to make the playoffs and we have to fight for a Cup. That’s probably the biggest thing. Otherwise, if you take different scenarios, like family-wise, health-wise.

“But team-wise, this is the most important thing for me.”