Clark, Capitals saw 'something special' in Ovechkin from the beginning

Chris Clark was talking to his children last week about the possible symmetry he might witness when Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets for each team's regular-season finale on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ESPN).

A former forward who played 11 seasons in the NHL, Clark was a healthy scratch for the Capitals and watched from the stands when Ovechkin scored twice in his NHL debut against the Blue Jackets in Washington on Oct. 5, 2005. Now an assistant GM for Columbus, he will be in the stands again Tuesday when Ovechkin, the NHL's all-time leader with 929 goals, plays what could be the latter's final NHL game.

"Just like his first one, if it ends up being his last game, I'll watch that from the stands," Clark said. "I was actually talking to my kids about that and just thinking. I was like, 'Oh yeah, if this is his last game, he started with two goals, his first game ever, and then we'll see what happens if this is his last game.'

"So, it'll be pretty neat."

In his 21st NHL season and the last of a five-year, $47.5 million contract ($9.5 million average annual value), Ovechkin said last week he will wait until the offseason to decide if he will return next season. The 40-year-old left wing insisted again after a 3-0 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Capitals' final regular-season home game on Sunday that he hasn't decided on his future and remained focused on helping his team qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Washington (42-30-9) has won three in a row to pull within one point of the Philadelphia Flyers for third in the Metropolitan Division. Columbus (40-29-12) is two points behind Philadelphia.

The Flyers have played one fewer game, though, and can clinch third in the division and a playoff berth with a win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSP). So, the Capitals and Blue Jackets will each be rooting for the Hurricanes to win, so they can stay alive in the battle for third in the Metropolitan and potentially have a chance to get in the playoffs.

The Blue Jackets, who need the Flyers to lose in regulation Monday, haven't qualified for the playoffs since 2020, so that will be Clark's primary concern Tuesday if they remain in contention. But the 50-year-old acknowledged the possibility it could be Ovechkin's final game will also be a storyline that everyone at Nationwide Arena in Columbus will be thinking about.