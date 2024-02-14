Capitals visit children with illnesses on Valentine’s Day

WASHINGTON -- Washington Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren and defenseman Rasmus Sandin celebrated Valentine’s Day by bringing some love to those with pediatric illnesses and their families at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital on Wednesday.

Lindgren and Sandin decorated and shared Valentine’s Day cards at the Lombardi Outpatient Clinic before visiting with other pediatric inpatients in their hospital rooms.

“I’m here to brighten up their day a little bit, put some smiles on their faces,” Sandin said. “To see these kids, who are probably battling through some stuff that we’ve never battled through before or been close to battling through, we’re here for an hour and putting some smiles on their faces and definitely bringing some big smiles on our faces as well seeing that. So, it’s awesome to be here.”

The Capitals have a long relationship with MedStar Georgetown University Hospital that included captain Alex Ovechkin and owner Ted Leonsis bringing the Stanley Cup to the pediatric outpatient clinic after they won it in 2018 and, usually, a team visit each holiday season. The Capitals were unable to do the holiday visit this season because other events at the hospital didn’t fit logistically with their game schedule, so they did a smaller-scale event Wednesday with Lindgren and Sandin representing the team.

“Just being the position we’re in, the platform that we have, being able to show up here and meet some kids that they’ve got smiles on their faces, they’re having a blast even though they might be going through a difficult time,” Lindgren said. “I think it puts life into perspective for sure. … It’s truly our pleasure doing it. It means a lot to us, and hopefully it means a lot to the kids too.”

Lindgren and Sandin signed autographs and tested their artistic skills, decorating cards and pet rocks while getting to know the children and their parents.

“I think the kids were way better [at the crafts] than I was,” Sandin said.