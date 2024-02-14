Capitals visit children with illnesses on Valentine’s Day

Lindgren, Sandin spend time at hospital with hopes of ‘putting some smiles on their faces’

Capitals hospital visit photo

© Jess Rapfogel/Washington Capitals Photography

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

WASHINGTON -- Washington Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren and defenseman Rasmus Sandin celebrated Valentine’s Day by bringing some love to those with pediatric illnesses and their families at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital on Wednesday.

Lindgren and Sandin decorated and shared Valentine’s Day cards at the Lombardi Outpatient Clinic before visiting with other pediatric inpatients in their hospital rooms.

“I’m here to brighten up their day a little bit, put some smiles on their faces,” Sandin said. “To see these kids, who are probably battling through some stuff that we’ve never battled through before or been close to battling through, we’re here for an hour and putting some smiles on their faces and definitely bringing some big smiles on our faces as well seeing that. So, it’s awesome to be here.”

The Capitals have a long relationship with MedStar Georgetown University Hospital that included captain Alex Ovechkin and owner Ted Leonsis bringing the Stanley Cup to the pediatric outpatient clinic after they won it in 2018 and, usually, a team visit each holiday season. The Capitals were unable to do the holiday visit this season because other events at the hospital didn’t fit logistically with their game schedule, so they did a smaller-scale event Wednesday with Lindgren and Sandin representing the team.

“Just being the position we’re in, the platform that we have, being able to show up here and meet some kids that they’ve got smiles on their faces, they’re having a blast even though they might be going through a difficult time,” Lindgren said. “I think it puts life into perspective for sure. … It’s truly our pleasure doing it. It means a lot to us, and hopefully it means a lot to the kids too.”

Lindgren and Sandin signed autographs and tested their artistic skills, decorating cards and pet rocks while getting to know the children and their parents.

“I think the kids were way better [at the crafts] than I was,” Sandin said.

Charlie Lindgren WSH hospital visit

© Tom Gulitti

That didn’t matter to the children. Lindgren sat and talked with 7-year-old Ollie Long, whose 2-year-old brother, Peedie, underwent a liver transplant when he was 4-months old.

“It brings up our spirits,” said Emma Long, Peedie and Ollie’s mother. “It makes us feel normal, like how Ollie and I used to hang out and do fun activities before Peedie was born immediately sick. It makes us feel really special and thought of, and I appreciate the efforts I know it takes for team members to come out on a day that they’re not working or practicing. It’s a big deal for everyone.”

The pediatric outpatients are used to coming to the clinic for treatments or checkups. Being able to spend time with Lindgren and Sandin was a welcome alternative.

“It brings a bunch of our chronic patients into the hospital for an activity that has nothing to do with their medical condition,” said Katie Wallace, a Child Life Coordinator at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital. “Our kids love coming in just for something fun and having something fun associated with the hospital. Then for our inpatient kids, it’s just a great break from all the medical stuff they’re going through, and it just is something fun that brings a smile to their faces.”

Lindgren and Sandin also helped deliver about 100 cards from Valentines by Kids, an organization founded by Patrick Kauffman, a 15-year-old hockey player from Potomac, Maryland, in 2020. With the help of school children from across Washington, Maryland and Virginia, Valentines by Kids crafted 30,000 cards to distribute to hospitals, hospices, and nursing homes in the area this year.

“I received a lot of letters from people who received cards that they would’ve have received a card if it hadn’t been from someone in school,” Kauffmann said. “So, that just really motivates me to continue.”

Latest News

Brodeur confident Devils can return to playoffs

Maple Leafs must step up with Rielly suspended 5 games, coach says

Stadium Series at MetLife will ‘showcase’ state of New Jersey, Brodeur says

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 14

Jonas Brothers talk Stadium Series performance, hockey fandom with NHL.com

NHL Buzz: Foerster, Ristolainen questionable for Stadium Series for Flyers

Stadium Series at MetLife to have park theme this weekend

Ullmark fined maximum for actions in Bruins game 

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Pluses, minuses for Panthers-Penguins

McDavid takes game to new heights with 6 assists in Oilers win

NHL On Tap: Faber, Wild look to stay hot against Coyotes

McDavid has career-high 6 assists, Oilers score 8 in win against Red Wings

Joshua has 3 points, Garland scores 2 for Canucks in win against Blackhawks

Kessel to work out at home of Canucks' AHL affiliate

Robertson has 2 points, Stars defeat Hurricanes

Hischier scores twice in 3rd, Devils rally past Predators