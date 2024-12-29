Ovechkin scores in return, Capitals top Maple Leafs

Moves within 26 of passing Gretzky's NHL record after missing past 16 games

Capitals at Maple Leafs | Recap

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- Alex Ovechkin scored in his return after missing the past 16 games with a broken leg for the Washington Capitals in a 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

The Capitals went 10-5-1 without Ovechkin, who last played on Nov. 18.

Andrew Mangiapane and Jakob Chychrun each scored and had an assist for the Capitals (24-9-2), who are 3-1-0 in their past four games. Logan Thompson made 35 saves.

John Tavares and Bobby McMann scored and Matt Murray made 27 saves for the Maple Leafs (22-13-2), who are 1-3-0 in their past four.

Nic Dowd gave the Capitals a 3-2 lead at 9:53 of the second period when he took a cross-crease pass from Rasmus Sandin and shot from the bottom of the left face-off circle.

Thompson kept the Capitals up 3-2 at 6:20 of the third period when he stopped Pontus Holmberg alone in the slot after Hendrix Lapierre turned the puck over in the slot.

Later at 11:45, he stopped Mitch Marner on a partial breakaway with a glove save while Toronto was shorthanded.

Tom Wilson pushed it to 4-2 at 12:36 when he deflected Chychrun’s point shot in the slot while on the power play.

Ovechkin scored into an empty net at 16:37 for the 5-2 final. It was the 869th goal of his NHL career, bringing him within 26 of passing Wayne Gretzky (894) for the NHL record.

The Maple Leafs went up 1-0 at 3:14 of the first period when Simon Benoit’s shot from the top of the left circle deflected off Tavares at the top of the goal crease.

Mangiapane tied it 1-1 at 4:46 when he carried the puck on a 2-on-1 with Jakub Vrana and shot between Murray’s pads from the left face-off dot.

Chychrun gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead at 8:54 when he one-timed a pass from Trevor van Riemsdyk at the top of the right face-off circle past Murray’s glove for his 10th goal of the season.

Thompson kept it 2-1, robbing William Nylander twice; once at 14:27 when he reached back with his glove to catch a shot at the goal line while out of position, and again at 17:25 when he stopped a breakaway.

McMann tied it 2-2 at 8:10 of the second period when he jammed in his own rebound on a 2-on-1 with Max Domi.

