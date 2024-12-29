TORONTO -- Alex Ovechkin scored in his return after missing the past 16 games with a broken leg for the Washington Capitals in a 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.
Ovechkin scores in return, Capitals top Maple Leafs
Moves within 26 of passing Gretzky's NHL record after missing past 16 games
The Capitals went 10-5-1 without Ovechkin, who last played on Nov. 18.
Andrew Mangiapane and Jakob Chychrun each scored and had an assist for the Capitals (24-9-2), who are 3-1-0 in their past four games. Logan Thompson made 35 saves.
John Tavares and Bobby McMann scored and Matt Murray made 27 saves for the Maple Leafs (22-13-2), who are 1-3-0 in their past four.
Nic Dowd gave the Capitals a 3-2 lead at 9:53 of the second period when he took a cross-crease pass from Rasmus Sandin and shot from the bottom of the left face-off circle.
Thompson kept the Capitals up 3-2 at 6:20 of the third period when he stopped Pontus Holmberg alone in the slot after Hendrix Lapierre turned the puck over in the slot.
Later at 11:45, he stopped Mitch Marner on a partial breakaway with a glove save while Toronto was shorthanded.
Tom Wilson pushed it to 4-2 at 12:36 when he deflected Chychrun’s point shot in the slot while on the power play.
Ovechkin scored into an empty net at 16:37 for the 5-2 final. It was the 869th goal of his NHL career, bringing him within 26 of passing Wayne Gretzky (894) for the NHL record.
The Maple Leafs went up 1-0 at 3:14 of the first period when Simon Benoit’s shot from the top of the left circle deflected off Tavares at the top of the goal crease.
Mangiapane tied it 1-1 at 4:46 when he carried the puck on a 2-on-1 with Jakub Vrana and shot between Murray’s pads from the left face-off dot.
Chychrun gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead at 8:54 when he one-timed a pass from Trevor van Riemsdyk at the top of the right face-off circle past Murray’s glove for his 10th goal of the season.
Thompson kept it 2-1, robbing William Nylander twice; once at 14:27 when he reached back with his glove to catch a shot at the goal line while out of position, and again at 17:25 when he stopped a breakaway.
McMann tied it 2-2 at 8:10 of the second period when he jammed in his own rebound on a 2-on-1 with Max Domi.