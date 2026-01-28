McCann has 4 points, Kraken cruise past Capitals

Jordan Eberle and Matty Beniers each had a goal and an assist for the Kraken (24-19-9), who have won three of four and will conclude a six-game homestand against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. Philipp Grubauer made 19 saves.

“They had an outstanding game,” coach Lane Lambert said of Seattle’s top line of McCann, Beniers and Eberle. “And it’s very important to have those guys do that. We look forward to more of that.”

Alex Ovechkin scored, and Logan Thompson made 27 saves for the Capitals (25-22-7), who are 1-3-1 on a six-game road trip that will conclude at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

“I think this is a kick in the teeth,” Washington forward Tom Wilson said. “We’ve got one game left on this trip, and it’s the biggest game of the year. So, if we’re not desperate after this one, then I don’t know what to say. I think our group understands what’s going on here, and this is a big wake-up call coming in here and getting our [butts] handed to us.”

McCann gave Seattle a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 1:15 of the second period. He scored glove side on Thompson with a one-timer from above the right circle after receiving a pass from Eberle, who was low along the left boards.

“'Ebs' found me through the slot there,” McCann said. “I just tried to get it on net as quick as possible. ... I didn’t get all of it, but it was a good-placed shot, I guess.”