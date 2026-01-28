SEATTLE -- Jared McCann had two goals and two assists for the Seattle Kraken in a 5-1 win against the Washington Capitals at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday.
McCann has 4 points, Kraken cruise past Capitals
Forward gets 2 goals, 2 assists for Seattle; Ovechkin scores power-play goal for Washington
Jordan Eberle and Matty Beniers each had a goal and an assist for the Kraken (24-19-9), who have won three of four and will conclude a six-game homestand against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. Philipp Grubauer made 19 saves.
“They had an outstanding game,” coach Lane Lambert said of Seattle’s top line of McCann, Beniers and Eberle. “And it’s very important to have those guys do that. We look forward to more of that.”
Alex Ovechkin scored, and Logan Thompson made 27 saves for the Capitals (25-22-7), who are 1-3-1 on a six-game road trip that will conclude at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.
“I think this is a kick in the teeth,” Washington forward Tom Wilson said. “We’ve got one game left on this trip, and it’s the biggest game of the year. So, if we’re not desperate after this one, then I don’t know what to say. I think our group understands what’s going on here, and this is a big wake-up call coming in here and getting our [butts] handed to us.”
McCann gave Seattle a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 1:15 of the second period. He scored glove side on Thompson with a one-timer from above the right circle after receiving a pass from Eberle, who was low along the left boards.
“'Ebs' found me through the slot there,” McCann said. “I just tried to get it on net as quick as possible. ... I didn’t get all of it, but it was a good-placed shot, I guess.”
McCann scored his second of the period at 10:09 to make it 2-0. Ryan Lindgren’s initial shot was blocked by defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk at the top of the crease and dropped to Beniers, who slapped the loose puck off Thompson’s left pad. That rebound then caromed to McCann, who tapped it into an open net at the right post.
“I just tried to battle my way to the net,” McCann said. “It kind of kicked off the pad there right to me back door.”
Eberle extended the lead to 3-0 at 17:54 of the second. He swatted in the rebound of McCann's initial attempt after it hit off the left post.
“He’s battled, definitely, this year,” Eberle said of McCann. “Obviously, a big game tonight. I’m quite familiar playing with him, obviously I’ve played most of my time here with him. He’s fast, he's making plays, got good hands, and obviously his shot.”
McCann appeared to complete the hat trick on a breakaway at 1:27 of the third period, but Beniers had been assessed a double minor for high-sticking Justin Sourdif prior to the goal, keeping the score 3-0.
“I’ve never seen ... I didn’t even know that was an option,” Eberle said. “I’ve never seen that. I mean, obviously, massive momentum swing when you get the fourth and put them away, and they take it away, give you a four-minute penalty.”
On the ensuing power play, Ovechkin cut it to 3-1 by burying Ryan Leonard’s backdoor feed into an open net at the left post at 2:30.
“I think everybody knows it doesn’t matter when I score if we stop playing,” Ovechkin said. "It was a big goal, and I think we had the momentum, but we just don’t use it.”
Ryker Evans responded for the Kraken to make it 4-1 at 13:12. Skating hard down the left wing on a rush, Evans had his pass for Jacob Melanson deflect in off the left skate of Wilson.
“I thought [Evans] was really good,” Lambert said. “We need him to play physical, and it's not run around and hit people, but it's physical in battles, physical when you're taking people out as they're coming into our zone. I thought he did a great job of that tonight.”
Beniers pushed the lead to 5-1 at 16:27. He got behind the defense, took a pass from McCann and scored a short breakaway.
“I think right from the start, I mean, I thought we got outplayed in the first period significantly,” Washington coach Spencer Carbery said. “I don’t think a lot changed from there. ... Extremely disappointing. I just thought we got beat in every area.”