Hutson signs 3-year, entry-level contract with Capitals

Cole Hutson signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Washington Capitals on Sunday. It has an average annual value of $975,000.

Hutson, a second-round pick (No. 43) by the Capitals in the 2024 NHL Draft, joins them after completing his sophomore season at Boston University. It ended with a 5-3 loss to the University of Connecticut in the Hockey East Tournament quarterfinals on Saturday.

The 19-year-old defenseman will practice with Washington on Tuesday and could make his NHL debut when it hosts the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET MNMT, SN, TVAS).

Hutson led Boston University in assists (22) and points (32) and was third in goals (10) in 35 games this season and was selected to the All-Hockey East First Team for the second straight season. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound St. Louis native ended his BU career with 80 points (24 goals, 56 assists) in 74 games.

He is the younger brother of Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson and Edmonton Oilers forward prospect Quinn Hutson.

Cole Hutson represented the United States twice at the IIHF World Junior Championship. He was the first defenseman to lead the tournament outright in points with 11 (three goals, eight assists) in seven games to help the U.S. win the gold medal in 2025. Hutson missed two games at the 2026 tournament after being hit in the back of the head by a puck in a 2-1 win against Switzerland in the preliminary round, but he returned for the quarterfinals and had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to Finland. He finished with four points (one goal, three assists) in three games.