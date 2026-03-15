Fleury has goal, assist, Jets hang on to end Blues’ 7-game point streak

Comrie makes 29 saves in 1st start since Feb. 25; St. Louis scores twice in 3rd

STL@WPG: Fleury wires home a shot to give the Jets the lead

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- Haydn Fleury had a goal and an assist, and the Winnipeg Jets held on for a 3-2 win against the St. Louis Blues at Canada Life Centre on Sunday.

It was Fleury’s first goal with Winnipeg since signing as a free agent on July 3, 2024. He hadn’t scored since Dec. 19, 2023, when he was a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Eric Comrie made 29 saves, and Morgan Barron had two assists for the Jets (28-28-10), who have points in eight of their past 10 games (6-2-2). It was Comrie’s first game since Feb. 25; he is 5-0-0 in his past five starts, allowing two or fewer goals in each.

Dalibor Dvorsky and Dylan Holloway scored for the Blues (27-30-10), who were 6-0-1 in their previous seven. Jordan Binnington made 13 saves.

Fleury gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead at 2:31 of the first period, finishing a quick passing play on the rush with Barron and Brad Lambert with a shot from the left face-off dot.

Mark Scheifele made it 2-0 at 7:51, stealing the puck in his own zone and scoring on a breakaway with a backhand.

Dvorsky cut it to 2-1 at 5:17 of the third period on a redirection during a 4-on-1 rush when Jonatan Berggren hit the brakes and fed him a pass to the top of the crease.

Kyle Connor responded to make it 3-1 at 11:53. Barron’s stretch pass from blue line to blue line sprung Connor on a breakaway, and he scored with a pump fake and quick shot along the ice.

Holloway scored at 19:09 for the 3-2 final.

St. Louis outshot Winnipeg 16-6 in the third.

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