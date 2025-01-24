Ovechkin scores 875th career goal, Capitals shut out Kraken

With his empty-net goal at 16:32 of the third period that made it a 3-0 final, Ovechkin moved within 20 goals of passing Wayne Gretzky (894) for the NHL record.

Aliaksei Protas and Ethen Frank scored for the Capitals (33-10-5), who have points in 12 straight games (9-0-3). Charlie Lindgren stopped all 22 Seattle shots for his first shutout of the season.

Joey Daccord had 29 saves for the Kraken (21-25-3), who had won their previous two.

The Capitals broke through to make it 1-0 at 4:36 of the second period when Protas slapped at a loose puck at the bottom of the left circle. It ricocheted off defenseman Vince Dunn’s stick and hit Daccord in the chest, but Daccord inadvertently batted it into his own net with his glove. The goal was Protas’ 20th of the season, a career high (previous high, six goals in 2023-24).

Frank pushed it to 2-0 at 18:05 of the second period, stripping Seattle forward Kaapo Kakko at the Washington blue line, then sprinting in on a breakaway. Daccord stopped his snap shot with his left pad, but Frank got his own rebound and scored under the goalie’s glove.