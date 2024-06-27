Capitals will 'be aggressive' on trade front, in free agency, GM says

The Washington Capitals aren’t done trying to upgrade their team after trading for center Pierre-Luc Dubois last week.

General manager Brian MacLellan said the Capitals plan to be busy seeking trades heading into and after the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Sphere in Las Vegas, which begins Friday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), and on the unrestricted free agent market, which opens for business at noon ET on Monday.

“Looking into a couple areas and, hopefully, we’re going to be aggressive here and improve our roster,” MacLellan said during a Zoom call Thursday. “… Looking at our defensive mix, wouldn’t mind changing that up a little bit and adding a forward also.”

MacLellan said it’s unlikely the Capitals would be willing to trade their first-round pick, No. 17, in the draft to do so, though.

“I would doubt it,” he said. “It would have to be something that we really liked, but as of now I would anticipate us keeping that pick.”

Washington expects Dubois to center one of its top two lines after acquiring the 26-year-old in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings for goalie Darcy Kuemper on June 19. Though Dubois is coming off a down season in which he had 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) in 82 games with the Kings and one goal in five Stanley Cup Playoff games, he had an NHL career-high 63 points (27 goals, 36 assists) in 73 games with the Winnipeg Jets in 2022-23.

With the hope Dubois can rebound with a change of scenery, the Capitals thought it was worth the risk of taking on the seven remaining seasons on the eight-year, $68 million contract ($8.5 million average annual value) he signed with Los Angeles after he was acquired in a trade with Winnipeg on June 27, 2023.

“I think the season he had in L.A. didn’t go as planned, so there was an opportunity there to acquire him,” MacLellan said. “They were looking for a goalie, so the match came about after a couple conversations.”

After missing the playoffs last season for the first time since 2013-14, Washington (40-31-11) qualified as the second wild card from the Eastern Conference this season before losing to the New York Rangers in four games in the first round. Among the areas the Capitals targeted for improvement is their offense after they were 28th in the NHL in scoring 2.63 goals per game this season.

Washington appears set at center after adding Dubois to a mix that also includes Dylan Strome, 27, Hendrix Lapierre, 22, Connor McMichael, 23, and Nic Dowd, 34.

“I like our center depth now,” MacLellan said. “Both McMichael and ‘Lappy’ are making strides getting better. We added Dubois. Strome’s played well for us. So I like where we’re at (with) center-depth ability. We’ve got a good blend of really young guys and a couple mid-range guys, too.”