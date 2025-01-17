OTTAWA -- Alex Ovechkin scored his 874th NHL goal at 3:07 of overtime, giving the Washington Capitals a 1-0 win against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday.
Ovechkin's 874th NHL goal gives Capitals OT win against Senators
Thompson makes 25 saves for 2nd straight shutout for Washington
Ovechkin, who is 21 goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record (894), took a pass from Rasmus Sandin on a 2-on-1 and beat Leevi Merilainen blocker side with a snap shot from the top of the left circle.
Logan Thompson made 25 saves for his second straight shutout for the Capitals (30-10-5), who are 6-0-3 in their past nine games.
Merilainen, who was also going for his second straight shutout, made 27 saves for the Senators (22-18-4), who are 3-0-1 in their past four games.
Merilainen kept the game scoreless at 4:21 of the third period when he stopped a point-blank one-timer from Ovechkin on the power play. He then stretched across with his right pad to rob Andrew Mangiapane at the left post at 5:49.
Ottawa was 0-for-3 on the power play. Washington was 0-for-1.