Ovechkin's 874th NHL goal gives Capitals OT win against Senators

Ovechkin, who is 21 goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record (894), took a pass from Rasmus Sandin on a 2-on-1 and beat Leevi Merilainen blocker side with a snap shot from the top of the left circle.

Logan Thompson made 25 saves for his second straight shutout for the Capitals (30-10-5), who are 6-0-3 in their past nine games.

Merilainen, who was also going for his second straight shutout, made 27 saves for the Senators (22-18-4), who are 3-0-1 in their past four games.

Merilainen kept the game scoreless at 4:21 of the third period when he stopped a point-blank one-timer from Ovechkin on the power play. He then stretched across with his right pad to rob Andrew Mangiapane at the left post at 5:49.

Ottawa was 0-for-3 on the power play. Washington was 0-for-1.