Capitals at Rangers projected lineups

CAPITALS (39-14-8) at RANGERS (31-26-4)
7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, MSG
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Aliaksei Protas
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller -- Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh
Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Jakub Vrana
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad
Brennan Othmann -- Juuso Parssinen -- Jonny Brodzinski
Brett Berard -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe
K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider
Calvin de Haan -- Zac Jones
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Reilly Smith, Matthew Robertson, Arthur Kaliyev
Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Chris Kreider (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body)
Status report
Smith, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the third consecutive game because of roster management purposes; the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline is Friday at 3 p.m. ET. … Kreider, a forward, was on the ice for the Rangers morning skate Wednesday, but remains on injured reserve and will miss his sixth straight game. ... Fox, a defenseman, will miss his fourth game in a row; he's also on injured reserve.