Capitals at Rangers projected lineups

CAPITALS (39-14-8) at RANGERS (31-26-4)

7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, MSG

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Aliaksei Protas

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller -- Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad

Brennan Othmann -- Juuso Parssinen -- Jonny Brodzinski

Brett Berard -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider

Calvin de Haan -- Zac Jones

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Reilly Smith, Matthew Robertson, Arthur Kaliyev

Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Chris Kreider (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body)

Status report

Smith, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the third consecutive game because of roster management purposes; the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline is Friday at 3 p.m. ET. … Kreider, a forward, was on the ice for the Rangers morning skate Wednesday, but remains on injured reserve and will miss his sixth straight game. ... Fox, a defenseman, will miss his fourth game in a row; he's also on injured reserve.