Ovechkin scores twice, Capitals defeat Islanders

Shepard makes 36 saves in 1st start since Oct. 25 for Washington

Recap: Capitals @ Islanders 11.11.23

By Stefen Rosner
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Alex Ovechkin scored two goals for the Washington Capitals in a 4-1 win against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Saturday.

Nic Dowd and Aliaksei Protas each scored his first goal of the season for Washington (7-4-2), which was coming off a 4-2 win at the New Jersey Devils on Friday and is 6-1-1 in its past eight games. Hunter Shepard made 36 saves in his second NHL start (first since Oct. 25).

Alexander Romanov scored, and Semyon Varlamov made 24 saves for New York (5-5-3), which has lost four in a row (0-3-1).

Ovechkin gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 9:18 of the first period. Evgeny Kuznetsov won a face-off back to Ovechkin, who scored just inside the post under the glove of Varlamov from the left circle.

It was Ovechkin's first even-strength goal this season (one power-play goal, two into an empty net).

Romanov tied it 1-1 at 19:17, shooting into an open net after Shepard got caught out of position.

Dowd responded for Washington to make it 2-1 at 13:05 of the second period. Varlamov made a highlight-reel save by diving to get his glove on a rebound attempt from Nicolas Aube-Kubel, but Dowd batted in the rebound in the crease.

Protas pushed it to 3-1 at 19:20, taking a pass from Matthew Phillips and scoring five-hole after he was left alone in front.

Ovechkin scored into an empty net with five seconds remaining for the 4-1 final.