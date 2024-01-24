Johansson scores twice, Wild defeat Capitals for 3rd straight win

Eriksson Ek, Foligno each gets 2 points; Mantha has 2 goals for Washington

Recap: Capitals at Wild 1.23.24

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Marcus Johansson scored twice for the Minnesota Wild in a 5-3 win against the Washington Capitals at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday.

Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno each had a goal and an assist for the Wild (21-21-5), who have won three in a row and four of their past five. Filip Gustavsson made 31 saves.

Anthony Mantha scored twice, and T. J. Oshie also scored for the Capitals (22-17-6), who have lost two straight. Darcy Kuemper made 25 saves.

Brock Faber gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead at 1:37 of the first period on a backdoor rebound off a Mats Zuccarello shot.

Foligno extended it to 2-0 at 4:42, scoring off a Matt Boldy shot that was high and wide into the open net.

Johansson pushed it to 3-0 at 6:28 of the second period after moving the puck through the neutral zone and scoring on a wrist shot from the left face-off dot.

Mantha cut it to 3-1 at 10:00 with a tip-in off an Evgeny Kuznetsov pass.

Eriksson Ek made it 4-1 at 1:37 of the third period on a partial breakaway with a wrist shot from the slot. It was his 20th goal of the season.

Johansson extended it to 5-1 at 13:39, scoring with a snap shot from the right circle after Kuemper made a toe save on Pat Maroon down low.

Oshie cut it to 5-2 at 17:03 on the power play, tipping in a John Carlson shot from the blue line for his sixth goal in his past six games.

Mantha scored on a backhand at 18:24 for the 5-3 final.

