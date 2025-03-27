Capitals at Wild projected lineups

CAPITALS (47-15-9) at WILD (40-27-5)
7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, MNMT, HULU, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SNP, SNE
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller -- Taylor Raddysh
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Anthony Beauvillier
Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alex Alexeyev, Ethen Frank
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)
Wild projected lineup
Mats Zuccarello -- Marco Rossi -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Gustav Nyquist
Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Yakov Trenin -- Devin Shore -- Justin Brazeau
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Cameron Crotty, Brendan Gaunce
Injured: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Declan Chisholm (lower body)
Status report
Foligno is expected to return after missing five games with an upper-body injury. … Chisholm, a defenseman, skated Thursday but will miss his second straight game. … Forwards Kaprizov and Eriksson Ek each was on the ice ahead of the Wild morning skate for the first time since each was injured; Kaprizov has missed 22 games, Eriksson Ek 15.