Capitals at Wild projected lineups

CAPITALS (47-15-9) at WILD (40-27-5)

7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, MNMT, HULU, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SNP, SNE

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller -- Taylor Raddysh

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Anthony Beauvillier

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alex Alexeyev, Ethen Frank

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Wild projected lineup

Mats Zuccarello -- Marco Rossi -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Gustav Nyquist

Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Yakov Trenin -- Devin Shore -- Justin Brazeau

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Cameron Crotty, Brendan Gaunce

Injured: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Declan Chisholm (lower body)

Status report

Foligno is expected to return after missing five games with an upper-body injury. … Chisholm, a defenseman, skated Thursday but will miss his second straight game. … Forwards Kaprizov and Eriksson Ek each was on the ice ahead of the Wild morning skate for the first time since each was injured; Kaprizov has missed 22 games, Eriksson Ek 15.