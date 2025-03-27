Capitals at Wild projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CAPITALS (47-15-9) at WILD (40-27-5)

7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, MNMT, HULU, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SNP, SNE

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller -- Taylor Raddysh

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Anthony Beauvillier

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alex Alexeyev, Ethen Frank

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Wild projected lineup

Mats Zuccarello -- Marco Rossi -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Gustav Nyquist

Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Yakov Trenin -- Devin Shore -- Justin Brazeau

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Cameron Crotty, Brendan Gaunce

Injured: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Declan Chisholm (lower body)

Status report

Foligno is expected to return after missing five games with an upper-body injury. … Chisholm, a defenseman, skated Thursday but will miss his second straight game. … Forwards Kaprizov and Eriksson Ek each was on the ice ahead of the Wild morning skate for the first time since each was injured; Kaprizov has missed 22 games, Eriksson Ek 15.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Wild's Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek skate for 1st time in weeks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Ovechkin looks to get closer to Gretzky vs. Wild, but won’t face Fleury 

McIlrath signs 2-year, $1.6 million contract with Capitals

Tortorella fired as Flyers coach, replaced by Shaw

NHL Buzz: Pietrangelo may be out for Golden Knights' road trip

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Maple Leafs eye sole possession of Atlantic lead

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Robertson scores natural hat trick, Stars hold off late Oilers rally

Carlsson scores 2 goals, Ducks ease past Bruins

Byfield ‘in a good spot’ for Kings with playoffs approaching 

Super 16: Where teams in NHL.com power rankings stand with goaltending ahead of playoffs

Canucks push past Islanders, gain in Western Conference wild-card race

Mercer scores twice, Devils hold off Blackhawks to end 3-game skid

PWHL notebook: Sirens’ Roque scores 1st ‘Michigan’ goal in league history