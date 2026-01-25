Bouchard has 6 points, McDavid scores OT winner for Oilers against Capitals

Connor McMichael and Justin Sourdif each had a goal and an assist, and Tom Wilson and John Carlson each had two assists for the Capitals (25-21-7), who have lost five of their past six games (1-4-1). Lindgren made 34 saves.

“I loved our game tonight, I thought our guys fought like hell tonight,” said Capitals coach Spencer Carbery, whose team won 3-1 at the Calgary Flames on Friday. “It’s as difficult a game as we have on the schedule, and then you put in the travel, last night getting in at 4 a.m.

“Just the way we fought through the adversity of the game, the ups and downs. We were up, and now it’s back to even, I’m just real proud of the way we played tonight.”

Bouchard put the Oilers up 1-0 with 48 seconds left in the first period, taking a cross-ice pass from Mattias Ekholm and scoring on a wrist shot from the point off the left post.

Just 22 seconds later, Aliaksei Protas tied it 1-1, picking up the rebound off a shot from the slot by Rasmus Sandin and backhanding it past Ingram’s extended stick at 19:34.

The Oilers outshot Washington 10-2 in the opening period.

Bouchard gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead at 4:13 of the second period, with another wrist shot from the high slot that went in off Lindgren’s glove. The goalie ended up tossing his trapper into the net as he reached back for the puck.

Draisaitl recorded the 600th assist of his career on the play.

Sourdif tied it 2-2 at 6:50 on a 2-on-1 rush alongside McMichael, winning a chase for the puck in the neutral zone and then pulling up at the left dot to take a wrist shot that beat Ingram near post.

Anthony Beauvillier gave Washington a 3-2 lead at 14:29, sending a wrist shot from the boards at the far edge of the left circle that bounced off the skate boot of Oilers defenseman Spencer Stastney and through Ingram’s legs.

“If we play like that every night, we give ourselves a really good chance to win some games,” Beauvillier said. “That’s just the way it goes sometimes, it’s been a grind lately. But I think we gave ourselves the best chance to win tonight and this is how it’s going to have to look if we want to win.

“It’s still a huge point for us, but it’s unfortunate when it ends like that.”

Bouchard tied it 3-3 at 4:30 of the third period, skating into the slot and firing a wrist shot high off the left post.

“Never had a hat trick. It’s my first one,” Bouchard said. “I was definitely excited. It kept us in the game, it was a big goal for us at the time.

“That was huge for us, being down in the last minute and not quitting, getting the tying goal, it’s a big home stand for us, but we have to build off that and keep it going the next game.”