Dubois has goal, assist, Capitals edge Oilers for 5th straight win

Matt Roy and Tom Wilson also scored, and Logan Thompson made 31 saves for the Capitals (32-10-5), who have won five in a row and earned points in 11 straight games (8-0-3).

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist, and Corey Perry scored for the Oilers (29-15-3), who have lost two in a row after winning their previous four. Stuart Skinner made 11 saves.

Draisaitl put the Oilers ahead 1-0 at 3:02 of the first period after winning an offensive-zone face-off and skating into the slot to take a pass from the point by Darnell Nurse, backhanding it up and in off Thompson’s pad for his League-leading 34th goal of the season.

With Oilers captain Connor McDavid serving the first of a three-game suspension for cross-checking Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland on Saturday, Draisaitl was the only player on either side in Tuesday’s game with an active point streak, pushing it to seven games (11 points; five goals, six assists).

Wilson tied it 1-1 at 9:01 on a giveaway off a failed drop pass at the other end by Viktor Arvidsson, resulting in a 2-on-1 that saw Aliaksei Protas send a saucer pass across the crease for the putaway past Skinner’s glove.

Roy put Washington ahead 2-1 at 8:14 of the second period, with a slap shot off a one-timer from the point through a crowd in front of the crease that beat Skinner low glove side.

Dubois made it 3-1 at 3:49 of the third period, putting in the rebound off a shot by Lars Eller that bounced straight back to him off the post.

Corey Perry made it 3-2 at 4:50, one-timing a pass from Draisaitl at the top of the right circle past Thompson’s glove.