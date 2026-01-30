Kane sets U.S. scoring record in Red Wings shootout loss to Capitals

With Washington leading 1-0, Kane passed to Alex DeBrincat on a Red Wings rush. DeBrincat slid the puck to Ben Chiarot, who beat Charlie Lindgren with a slap shot to give Kane his 1,375th point (500 goals, 875 assists) in 1,342 games and break Mike Modano’s record.

Kane was mobbed by his teammates, with the Capitals showing respect by banging their sticks on the boards. A video tribute from Modano played during the next stoppage.

Washington appeared to have the game won in the last two minutes, but DeBrincat scored twice in 47 seconds with the Detroit net empty to tie the game 3-3.

Dylan Strome had a goal and an assist for the Capitals (26-22-7), who had lost six of their past seven games (1-5-1). Nic Dowd and Declan Chisholm also scored for the Capitals while Jakob Chychrun had three assists. Charlie Lindgren made 20 saves.

DeBrincat finished with three points, and John Gibson made 20 saves for Detroit (32-17-6), which has lost three of four (1-2-1).

Dowd gave Washington a 1-0 lead at 6:27, beating Gibson over his glove from the left face-off circle after a pass from Connor McMichael.

After Chiarot tied the game at 9:52 of the second period, the Capitals took a 2-1 lead at 9:36 of the third period. A partially blocked shot went off Gibson’s pad and the skate of Red Wings defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka. Gibson tried to cover the loose puck, but Strome tapped it away, circled the net and wrapped the puck inside the post for his 15th goal.

The Red Wings challenged for goaltender interference, but the call was confirmed.

Chisholm gave Washington a 3-1 lead at 14:44, tipping Chychrun’s shot past Gibson for his first goal of the season.

DeBrincat scored at 18:20, cutting the deficit to 3-2, then tied the game at 19:07 when his dump-in took a bad bounce off the glass and beat Lindgren for his 30th goal.

The first four players scored in the shootout, but Dylan Larkin hit the crossbar before Dowd scored to win it.