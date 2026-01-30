Kane sets U.S. scoring record in Red Wings shootout loss to Capitals

Detroit forward passes Modano for most points by United States-born player; Washington recovers after allowing 2 goals in final 2 minutes

WSH at DET | Recap

By Dave Hogg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DETROIT -- Patrick Kane’s second-period assist set the NHL record for points by a United States-born player, but the Washington Capitals recovered from the Detroit Red Wings' late rally for a 4-3 shootout win at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.

With Washington leading 1-0, Kane passed to Alex DeBrincat on a Red Wings rush. DeBrincat slid the puck to Ben Chiarot, who beat Charlie Lindgren with a slap shot to give Kane his 1,375th point (500 goals, 875 assists) in 1,342 games and break Mike Modano’s record.

Kane was mobbed by his teammates, with the Capitals showing respect by banging their sticks on the boards. A video tribute from Modano played during the next stoppage.

Washington appeared to have the game won in the last two minutes, but DeBrincat scored twice in 47 seconds with the Detroit net empty to tie the game 3-3.

Dylan Strome had a goal and an assist for the Capitals (26-22-7), who had lost six of their past seven games (1-5-1). Nic Dowd and Declan Chisholm also scored for the Capitals while Jakob Chychrun had three assists. Charlie Lindgren made 20 saves.

DeBrincat finished with three points, and John Gibson made 20 saves for Detroit (32-17-6), which has lost three of four (1-2-1).

Dowd gave Washington a 1-0 lead at 6:27, beating Gibson over his glove from the left face-off circle after a pass from Connor McMichael.

After Chiarot tied the game at 9:52 of the second period, the Capitals took a 2-1 lead at 9:36 of the third period. A partially blocked shot went off Gibson’s pad and the skate of Red Wings defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka. Gibson tried to cover the loose puck, but Strome tapped it away, circled the net and wrapped the puck inside the post for his 15th goal.

The Red Wings challenged for goaltender interference, but the call was confirmed.

Chisholm gave Washington a 3-1 lead at 14:44, tipping Chychrun’s shot past Gibson for his first goal of the season.

DeBrincat scored at 18:20, cutting the deficit to 3-2, then tied the game at 19:07 when his dump-in took a bad bounce off the glass and beat Lindgren for his 30th goal.

The first four players scored in the shootout, but Dylan Larkin hit the crossbar before Dowd scored to win it.

Latest News

Predators goalie Annunen loses stick, gains stick tangled in pad

Hurricanes rally with 3 goals in final 1:59, stun Mammoth 

Mittelstadt, Minten help Bruins stay hot, defeat slumping Flyers

Islanders edge Rangers, sweep season series

Hischier scores in OT, lifts Devils past Predators

Lyon makes 37 saves, wins 10th straight as Sabres top Kings

Raddysh has goal, 2 assists in Lightning victory against Jets

Suzuki gets 3 points, Canadiens ease past Avalanche

Penguins cruise past Blackhawks for 5th straight win

Kane passes Modano to become all-time leading U.S.-born scorer

NHL, Lightning to create, expand adaptive hockey in Tampa as Stadium Series legacy project

NHL, Lightning join FORCE BLUE to help preserve 'living shoreline' in Tampa Bay

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Nylander could return for Maple Leafs on Saturday

Stadium Series rink build getting huge boost from cool Florida weather, structure

Golden Knights to play Stars at 2027 Stadium Series in Dallas

Hedman has 'big motivation' to return for Stadium Series

Draisaitl hoping to be flag-bearer for Germany at Olympics