Kane passes Modano to become all-time leading U.S.-born scorer

Patrick Kane became the all-time leading scorer among United States-born players on Thursday.

The Detroit Red Wings forward got his 1,375th NHL point with an assist at 9:52 of the second period against the Washington Capitals at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Kane got the record-breaking point on Ben Chiarot's goal, a one-timer from the point that tied the game 1-1. Kane skated the puck toward the left corner before passing to Alex DeBrincat in the circle, who spun and reversed the puck out to Chiarot for the shot.

That came after he tied the record with an assist on DeBrincat's goal at 17:45 of the third period in a 3-1 home loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old, who is in his 19th NHL season, passed the previous mark set by Mike Modano, who until Tuesday had held sole possession of the record since Nov. 7. 2007, when he got his 1,233rd point to pass Phil Housley.

Modano, who played his first 20 NHL seasons with the Minnesota North Stars/Dallas Stars, finished his career with the Red Wings in 2010-11 with 1,374 points (561 goals, 813 assists).

“I never really thought about any American scoring records or being a top American player of all time, right?” Kane said recently. “You’re just playing.”