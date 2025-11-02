Byram, Sabres edge Capitals in shootout

Rosen gets 1st NHL goal for Buffalo; Washington loses 4th straight

Capitals at Sabres | Recap

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- Bowen Byram scored the lone goal in the shootout to help the Buffalo Sabres to a 4-3 win against the Washington Capitals at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch scored, and Isak Rosen scored his first NHL goal for the Sabres (5-4-3), who ended a three-game losing streak (0-0-3). Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 31 saves and stopped all five shooters in the shootout.

Dylan Strome, Aliaksei Protas and Sonny Milano scored, and Charlie Lindgren made 21 saves for the Capitals (6-5-1), who have lost four straight (0-3-1).

Strome, back in the lineup after missing two games with a lower-body injury, gave Washington a 1-0 lead at 1:07 of the first period when he snapped a rebound from the slot past Luukkonen glove side.

Protas finished off a give-and-go down low on a 2-on-0, receiving a return pass from Connor McMichael and lifting it over Luukkonen’s left pad to make it 2-0 at 2:15.

Thompson scored 15 seconds later to cut it to 2-1. Jason Zucker won a battle behind the net against Martin Fehervary and sent the puck to Thompson, who one-timed a snap shot from the slot at 2:30.

Tuch tied it 2-2 at 10:02. With John Carlson draped on his back, Tuch took a backhand feed from Josh Doan in the slot and snuck it over Lindgren’s left pad.

Rosen received a pass from Jack Quinn in the right circle and beat Lindgren with a wrist shot blocker side to put the Sabres ahead 3-2 at 18:45.

Milano tied it 3-3 at 19:17 of the second period when he tipped Matt Roy’s shot from the slot over Luukkonen’s right arm.

