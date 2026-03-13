Snuggerud scores twice for Blues in win against Hurricanes

Snuggerud gave the Blues a 2-1 lead at 15:12 of the third period. Dylan Holloway lost control of the puck while curling out from behind the net, but Snuggerud was at the bottom of the right circle and quickly scored short side on Brandon Bussi.

Pavel Buchnevich added an empty-net goal with 51 seconds remaining for the 3-1 final.

Holloway had two assists, and Jordan Binnington made 31 saves for the Blues (26-29-10), who are 5-0-1 on their point streak and 6-1-1 since the Olympic break.

Mark Jankowski scored for the Hurricanes (41-18-6), who had their 12-game home point streak end (11-0-1). Bussi made 14 saves.

Jankowski put the Hurricanes up 1-0 at 8:38 of the first period. He intercepted a pass by Nathan Walker in the neutral zone, made a move around Tyler Tucker in the right circle, and lifted a shot over Binnington's blocker while cutting to the crease.

Snuggerud tied it 1-1 at 3:53 of the second period. He took a pass in the defensive zone, skated all the way into the high slot between three Carolina defenders, and beat Bussi glove side with a snap shot.