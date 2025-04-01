Capitals at Bruins projected lineups

By NHL.com
CAPITALS (47-17-9) at BRUINS (30-35-9)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NESN, TVAS2, SN1

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome – Ryan Leonard

Alex Ovechkin -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller – Connor McMichael

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Anthony Beauvillier

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Martin Fehervary -- Dylan McIlrath

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Alex Alexeyev, Ethen Frank, Taylor Raddysh, Matt Roy

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- Fabian Lysell

Cole Koepke -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Vinni Lettieri

Jakub Lauko -- John Beecher -- Patrick Brown

Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju

Parker Wotherspoon -- Andrew Peeke

Mason Lohrei -- Ian Mitchell

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Michael Callahan, Jeffrey Viel

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder), Hampus Lindholm (knee), Mark Kastelic (upper body)

Status report

Leonard is expected to make his NHL debut after signing a three-year, entry-level contract Monday. ... McAvoy is no longer wearing a no-contact jersey during practice, but there’s still no timetable on a possible return; the defenseman will miss his 18th straight game. ... Brown and Lettieri, who each cleared waivers Monday, are expected to be in the lineup. ... Viel, a forward recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Monday, could also enter the lineup, but Bruins coach Joe Sacco said a decision has not yet been made.

