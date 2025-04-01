Capitals at Bruins projected lineups

CAPITALS (47-17-9) at BRUINS (30-35-9)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NESN, TVAS2, SN1
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome – Ryan Leonard
Alex Ovechkin -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller – Connor McMichael
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Anthony Beauvillier
Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Martin Fehervary -- Dylan McIlrath
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Alex Alexeyev, Ethen Frank, Taylor Raddysh, Matt Roy
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- Fabian Lysell
Cole Koepke -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Vinni Lettieri
Jakub Lauko -- John Beecher -- Patrick Brown
Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju
Parker Wotherspoon -- Andrew Peeke
Mason Lohrei -- Ian Mitchell
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Michael Callahan, Jeffrey Viel
Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder), Hampus Lindholm (knee), Mark Kastelic (upper body)
Status report
Leonard is expected to make his NHL debut after signing a three-year, entry-level contract Monday. ... McAvoy is no longer wearing a no-contact jersey during practice, but there’s still no timetable on a possible return; the defenseman will miss his 18th straight game. ... Brown and Lettieri, who each cleared waivers Monday, are expected to be in the lineup. ... Viel, a forward recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Monday, could also enter the lineup, but Bruins coach Joe Sacco said a decision has not yet been made.