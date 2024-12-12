Capitals at Blue Jackets projected lineups

CAPITALS (19-6-2) at BLUE JACKETS (12-13-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MNMT
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Taylor Raddysh
Hendrix Lapierre -- Lars Eller -- Andrew Mangiapane
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ivan Miroshnichenko
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy
Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana
Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
James Van Riemsdyk -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson
Dmitri Voronkov -- Cole Sillinger -- Kirill Marchenko
Zachary Aston-Reese -- Adam Fantilli -- Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen -- Jordan Harris
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Jack Johnson, Daniil Tarasov
Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
The Capitals will use the same lineup from a 4-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday with Lindgren replacing Thompson in goal. … Greaves will make his season debut after being recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Danforth, a forward, was injured during a 5-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. Pyyhtia will replace him.