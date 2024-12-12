Capitals at Blue Jackets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
NHL.com
CAPITALS (19-6-2) at BLUE JACKETS (12-13-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Taylor Raddysh

Hendrix Lapierre -- Lars Eller -- Andrew Mangiapane

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ivan Miroshnichenko

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

James Van Riemsdyk -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson

Dmitri Voronkov -- Cole Sillinger -- Kirill Marchenko

Zachary Aston-Reese -- Adam Fantilli -- Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen -- Jordan Harris

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jack Johnson, Daniil Tarasov

Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

The Capitals will use the same lineup from a 4-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday with Lindgren replacing Thompson in goal. … Greaves will make his season debut after being recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Danforth, a forward, was injured during a 5-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. Pyyhtia will replace him.

