Top NHL free agent goalies: Allen, Samsonov likely available

With the NHL free agent signing period beginning July 1, there are several teams in need of a starting goalie or backup.

With that in mind, NHL.com has taken a closer look at the top unrestricted free agent goalies (listed in alphabetical order):

Jake Allen, New Jersey Devils

The 34-year-old was 13-16-1 with a 2.66 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and four shutouts in 31 games (29 starts) for the Devils this season. Selected by the St. Louis Blues in the second round (No. 34) of the 2008 NHL Draft, Allen is 208-184-43 with a 2.76 GAA, .908 save percentage and 28 shutouts in 460 regular-season games (436 starts) for the Blues, Montreal Canadiens and Devils. He is also 11-11-1 with a 2.06 GAA and .924 save percentage in 29 Stanely Cup Playoff games (23 starts).

Anton Forsberg, Ottawa Senators

The 32-year-old was 11-12-3 with a 2.72 GAA, 901 save percentage and three shutouts in 30 games (27 starts) for the Senators this season. Selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the seventh round (No. 188) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Forsberg is 74-81-14 with a 3.04 GAA, .904 save percentage and eight shutouts in 190 regular-season games (174 starts) for the Blue Jackets, Chicago Blackhawks, Carolina Hurricanes and Senators.

Alexandar Georgiev, San Jose Sharks

The 29-year-old was 15-26-4 with a 3.71 GAA and .875 save percentage in 49 games (47 starts) for the Sharks and Colorado Avalanche this season, including 7-19-4 with a 3.88 GAA and .875 save percentage in 31 games (30 starts) for San Jose after he was acquired in a trade with Colorado on Dec. 9. Signed by the New York Rangers as an undrafted free agent on July 19, 2017, Georgiev is 151-108-26 with a 2.99 GAA, .903 save percentage and 15 shutouts in 303 regular-season games (288 starts) for the Rangers, Avalanche and Sharks. He is also 9-10 with a 2.72 GAA and .906 save percentage in 20 playoff games (18 starts).

Alex Lyon, Detroit Red Wings

The 32-year-old was 14-9-1 with a 2.81 GAA, .896 save percentage and one shutout in 30 games (26 starts) for the Red Wings this season. Signed by the Philadelphia Flyers as an undrafted free agent on April 5, 2016, Lyon is 51-38-11 with a 2.99 GAA, .902 save percentage and four shutouts in 113 regular-season games (100 starts) for the Flyers, Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers and Red Wings. He is also 1-2 with a 3.63 GAA and .888 save percentage in four playoff games (three starts).