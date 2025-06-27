Top NHL free agent goalies: Allen, Samsonov likely available

Forsberg, Georgiev, Vladar also expected to test market

Top UFA goalies 2025 Allen Samsonov

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

With the NHL free agent signing period beginning July 1, there are several teams in need of a starting goalie or backup.

With that in mind, NHL.com has taken a closer look at the top unrestricted free agent goalies (listed in alphabetical order):

Jake Allen, New Jersey Devils

The 34-year-old was 13-16-1 with a 2.66 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and four shutouts in 31 games (29 starts) for the Devils this season. Selected by the St. Louis Blues in the second round (No. 34) of the 2008 NHL Draft, Allen is 208-184-43 with a 2.76 GAA, .908 save percentage and 28 shutouts in 460 regular-season games (436 starts) for the Blues, Montreal Canadiens and Devils. He is also 11-11-1 with a 2.06 GAA and .924 save percentage in 29 Stanely Cup Playoff games (23 starts).

Anton Forsberg, Ottawa Senators

The 32-year-old was 11-12-3 with a 2.72 GAA, 901 save percentage and three shutouts in 30 games (27 starts) for the Senators this season. Selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the seventh round (No. 188) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Forsberg is 74-81-14 with a 3.04 GAA, .904 save percentage and eight shutouts in 190 regular-season games (174 starts) for the Blue Jackets, Chicago Blackhawks, Carolina Hurricanes and Senators.

Alexandar Georgiev, San Jose Sharks

The 29-year-old was 15-26-4 with a 3.71 GAA and .875 save percentage in 49 games (47 starts) for the Sharks and Colorado Avalanche this season, including 7-19-4 with a 3.88 GAA and .875 save percentage in 31 games (30 starts) for San Jose after he was acquired in a trade with Colorado on Dec. 9. Signed by the New York Rangers as an undrafted free agent on July 19, 2017, Georgiev is 151-108-26 with a 2.99 GAA, .903 save percentage and 15 shutouts in 303 regular-season games (288 starts) for the Rangers, Avalanche and Sharks. He is also 9-10 with a 2.72 GAA and .906 save percentage in 20 playoff games (18 starts).

Alex Lyon, Detroit Red Wings

The 32-year-old was 14-9-1 with a 2.81 GAA, .896 save percentage and one shutout in 30 games (26 starts) for the Red Wings this season. Signed by the Philadelphia Flyers as an undrafted free agent on April 5, 2016, Lyon is 51-38-11 with a 2.99 GAA, .902 save percentage and four shutouts in 113 regular-season games (100 starts) for the Flyers, Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers and Red Wings. He is also 1-2 with a 3.63 GAA and .888 save percentage in four playoff games (three starts).

DET@NJD: Lyon makes three saves in a row in the 1st

James Reimer, Buffalo Sabres

The 37-year-old was 10-10-2 with a 3.04 GAA, .897 save percentage and one shutout in 24 games (21 starts) for the Sabres and Anaheim Ducks this season. He played just two games for Anaheim before being claimed off waivers by Buffalo on Nov. 13. Selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fourth round (No. 99) of the 2006 NHL Draft, Reimer is 225-187-65 with a 2.89 GAA, .910 save percentage and 31 shutouts in 525 regular-season games (479 starts) for the Maple Leafs, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, Ducks and Sabres. He is also 5-5 with a 2.70 GAA and .925 save percentage in 11 playoff games (10 starts).

David Rittich, Los Angeles Kings

The 32-year-old was 16-14-2 with a 2.84 GAA and .887 save percentage in 34 games (31 starts) for the Kings this season. Signed by the Calgary Flames as an undrafted free agent on June 13, 2016, Rittich is 108-71-26 with a 2.79 GAA, .904 save percentage and seven shutouts in 230 regular-season games (204 starts) for the Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs, Nashville Predators, Winnipeg Jets and Kings. He is 0-4 with a 5.24 GAA and .787 save percentage in four playoff games (three starts).

Ilya Samsonov, Vegas Golden Knights

The 28-year-old was 16-9-4 with a 2.82 GAA, .891 save percentage and two shutouts in 29 games (all starts) for the Golden Knights this season. Selected by the Washington Capitals in the first round (No. 22) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Samsonov is 118-48-25 with a 2.77 GAA, .902 save percentage and 15 shutouts in 200 regular-season games (188 starts) for the Capitals, Toronto Maple Leafs and Golden Knights. He is 6-14 with a 3.05 GAA and .901 save percentage in 22 playoff games (21 starts).

VGK@BOS: Samsonov flashes the leather to rob Geekie in 1st

Vitek Vanecek, Florida Panthers

The 29-year-old was 5-14-4 with a 3.62 GAA, .884 save percentage and one shutout in 25 games (24 starts) for the Panthers and San Jose Sharks this season, including 2-4-1 with a 3.00 GAA, .890 save percentage and one shutout in seven starts for Florida after he was acquired in a trade with San Jose on March 5. Selected by the Washington Capitals in the second round (No. 39) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Vanecek is 96-56-21 with a 2.83 GAA, .902 save percentage and 10 shutouts in 188 regular-season games (176 starts) for the Capitals, New Jersey Devils, Sharks and Panthers. He is also 2-4 with a 4.52 GAA and .834 save percentage in 10 playoff games (seven starts).

Dan Vladar, Calgary Flames

The 27-year-old was 12-11-6 with a 2.80 GAA, .898 save percentage and two shutouts in 30 games (29 starts) for the Flames this season. Selected by the Boston Bruins in the third round (No. 75) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Vladar is 49-34-16 with a 3.00 GAA, .895 save percentage and four shutouts in 105 regular-season games (95 starts) for the Bruins and Flames.

