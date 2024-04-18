Video Review: PIT @ NYI – 6:14 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Type of Review: Distinct Kicking Motion

Result: Goal Pittsburgh

Explanation:
Video review supported the Referee’s call on the ice that the puck deflected off of Evgeni Malkin’s skate and entered the net in a legal fashion. Rule 37.4 states, in part, “a puck that deflects into the net off an attacking Player’s skate who does not use a ‘distinct kicking motion’ shall be ruled a GOAL. A puck that is directed into the net by an attacking Players’ skate shall also be ruled a GOAL, as long as no ‘distinct kicking motion’ is evident.”

Latest News

Kucherov becomes 5th player in NHL history to get 100 assists in season

Eastern Conference 1st Round Game 1 schedule for 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL parity should make for exciting Stanley Cup Playoffs, TNT analysts say

Baggie Day Buzz: Hamilton may have played for Devils in Stanley Cup Playoffs

Capitals goalie Lindgren discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

NHL Buzz: Dadonov to return from injury for Stars against Blues

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

State Your Case: Rangers or Capitals in 1st round of playoffs

St. Louis to remain Canadiens coach for next 3 seasons

Celebrini, top projected pick, discussed on ‘NHL Draft Class’ podcast

NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 17

Kreider says playing for Rangers a ‘privilege’ heading into playoffs

State Your Case: Bruins or Maple Leafs in 1st round of playoffs

NHL, NHLPA makes huge impact on communities throughout 2023-24 season

King Clancy Trophy nominees announced by NHL

Fleury signs 1-year contract with Wild, will play final season in 2024-25

State Your Case: Panthers or Lightning in 1st round of playoffs

Red Wings improve, but miss playoffs for 8th straight season 