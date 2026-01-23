Golden Knights at Maple Leafs projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (24-13-12) at MAPLE LEAFS (24-17-9)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Reilly Smith -- Mitch Marner -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Branden Bowman -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar
Cole Reinhardt -- Tanner Laczynski -- Alexander Holtz
Jeremy Lauzon -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Kaedan Korczak
Ben Hutton -- Dylan Coghlan
Adin Hill
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Rasmus Andersson
Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), Brett Howden (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Brayden McNabb (upper body), Brandon Saad (undisclosed), Colton Sissons (upper body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- Matthew Knies
Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi
Easton Cowan -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Jake McCabe
Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Jacob Quillan, Matt Benning, Philippe Myers, Dennis Hildeby
Injured: Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Mermis (lower body), Dakota Joshua (kidney), William Nylander (groin)
Status report
The Golden Knights did not hold a morning skate following after a 4-3 loss at the Boston Bruins on Thursday. ... Andersson, a defenseman acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Sunday, joined Vegas in Boston, but was still waiting to complete his immigration process. ... Stolarz will return and start after missing 33 games with an upper-body injury. ... Ekman-Larsson is expected to play after leaving in the first period of a 2-1 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday with a lower-body injury. ... Nylander, a forward, will miss his fourth straight game. ... Toronto coach Craig Berube will be behind the bench despite sustaining an accident in the gym on Thursday, which led to a black eye and a cut to his forehead which required several stitches.