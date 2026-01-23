Golden Knights at Maple Leafs projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (24-13-12) at MAPLE LEAFS (24-17-9)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Reilly Smith -- Mitch Marner -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Branden Bowman -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar

Cole Reinhardt -- Tanner Laczynski -- Alexander Holtz

Jeremy Lauzon -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Kaedan Korczak

Ben Hutton -- Dylan Coghlan

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Rasmus Andersson

Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), Brett Howden (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Brayden McNabb (upper body), Brandon Saad (undisclosed), Colton Sissons (upper body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- Matthew Knies

Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Easton Cowan -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Jake McCabe

Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Jacob Quillan, Matt Benning, Philippe Myers, Dennis Hildeby

Injured: Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Mermis (lower body), Dakota Joshua (kidney), William Nylander (groin)

Status report

The Golden Knights did not hold a morning skate following after a 4-3 loss at the Boston Bruins on Thursday. ... Andersson, a defenseman acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Sunday, joined Vegas in Boston, but was still waiting to complete his immigration process. ... Stolarz will return and start after missing 33 games with an upper-body injury. ... Ekman-Larsson is expected to play after leaving in the first period of a 2-1 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday with a lower-body injury. ... Nylander, a forward, will miss his fourth straight game. ... Toronto coach Craig Berube will be behind the bench despite sustaining an accident in the gym on Thursday, which led to a black eye and a cut to his forehead which required several stitches.