Golden Knights at Maple Leafs projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (24-13-12) at MAPLE LEAFS (24-17-9)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Reilly Smith -- Mitch Marner -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Branden Bowman -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar

Cole Reinhardt -- Tanner Laczynski -- Alexander Holtz

Jeremy Lauzon -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Kaedan Korczak

Ben Hutton -- Dylan Coghlan

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Rasmus Andersson

Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), Brett Howden (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Brayden McNabb (upper body), Brandon Saad (undisclosed), Colton Sissons (upper body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- Matthew Knies

Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Easton Cowan -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Jake McCabe

Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Jacob Quillan, Matt Benning, Philippe Myers, Dennis Hildeby

Injured: Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Mermis (lower body), Dakota Joshua (kidney), William Nylander (groin)

Status report

The Golden Knights did not hold a morning skate following after a 4-3 loss at the Boston Bruins on Thursday. ... Andersson, a defenseman acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Sunday, joined Vegas in Boston, but was still waiting to complete his immigration process. ... Stolarz will return and start after missing 33 games with an upper-body injury. ... Ekman-Larsson is expected to play after leaving in the first period of a 2-1 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday with a lower-body injury. ... Nylander, a forward, will miss his fourth straight game. ... Toronto coach Craig Berube will be behind the bench despite sustaining an accident in the gym on Thursday, which led to a black eye and a cut to his forehead which required several stitches.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 23

NHL Status Report: Stolarz back for Maple Leafs against Golden Knights

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for today

Unmasked: Even when leaving an open net, goalies still have a plan

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

Cooper, Lightning players will ‘hit the ground running’ at Olympics

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

McDavid eager to play with 'idol' Crosby at Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Kaprizov scores twice, gets OT winner for Wild against Red Wings

NHL On Tap: Marner makes long-awaited Toronto homecoming with Vegas

Penguins score 3 in 37 seconds, cruise past Oilers for 3rd straight win

Hughes, Faber look to carry 'pretty extra seamless' chemistry into Olympics for Team USA

Marner's return to Toronto expected to be emotional night 

Tarasov helps Panthers edge Jets in shootout

Stamkos has hat trick, Predators storm back to defeat Senators

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings