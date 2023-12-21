Golden Knights at Lightning

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (21-7-5) at LIGHTNING (15-13-5)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSUN

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Nicolas Roy

Brett Howden -- William Carrier -- Michael Amadio

Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Ben Hutton

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Jiri Patera

Isaiah Saville

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Jonas Rondbjerg

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Kaedan Korczak (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body), Keegan Kolesar (undisclosed), Logan Thompson (upper body)

Lightning projected lineup

Nicholas Paul -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Steven Stamkos

Conor Sheary -- Tyler Motte -- Alex Barre-Boulet

Tanner Jeannot -- Luke Glendening -- Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman -- Erik Cernak

Calvin de Haan -- Darren Raddysh

Haydn Fleury -- Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Alex Barre-Boulet, Sean Day

Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (foot)

Status Report

Thompson, a goalie, is day to day. ... Saville was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League and will serve as the backup with Hill also injured. ... Sergachev, a defenseman, is expected to also miss Tampa Bay's game at the Washington Capitals on Saturday. He was injured blocking a shot with the back of his left foot during the first period of a 6-1 win against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. He did not return to the bench and left the arena on a knee scooter with his foot in a boot. ... Glendening missed practice Wednesday for maintenance, but is expected to play. ... Day, a defenseman, was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

