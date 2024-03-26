Marchessault scores in OT, lifts Golden Knights past Blues

St. Louis fails to gain ground on Vegas for 2nd wild card in West

VGK@STL: Marchessault wires it in off the iron for the OT win

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. LOUIS -- Jonathan Marchessault scored 49 seconds into overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 2-1 win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Monday.

Marchessault picked up the puck behind the net, skated below the left face-off circle and beat Jordan Binnington with a wrist shot.

The goal came after Vegas goalie Logan Thompson made a glove save on Pavel Buchnevich on a penalty shot 30 seconds into overtime.

Pavel Dorofeyev scored for the Golden Knights (39-25-7), who have won six of eight and moved five points ahead of the Blues for the second wild card into Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. Thompson made 30 saves.

Brandon Saad scored, and Binnington made 32 saves for the Blues (38-30-4), who are 6-1-1 in their past eight games.

Dorofeyev put Vegas ahead 1-0 at 5:59 of the first period when he came off the right- side boards with the puck and stuffed it past Binnington from the top of the crease.

Saad tied it 1-1 at 14:53 of the third period. He put in a backhand cross-crease pass from Brayden Schenn at the left post for his third goal in as many games.

Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist left the game at 9:50 of the second period with a lower-body injury after he was hit in the corner by Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb and did not return.

VGK@STL: Thompson snares Buchnevich's penalty shot, extending OT

Latest News

Leddy celebrates 1,000th NHL game with Blues in home state of Minnesota

NHL Buzz: Doan could make NHL debut with Coyotes on Tuesday

St. Louis to return for Canadiens against Avalanche on Tuesday

Tappen, Hersch host all-women edition of 'NHL Tonight' before PWHL matchup

Stolen Jagr bobbleheads have been found, will be distributed by Penguins

Roberson becomes Ducks' first female PA announcer

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Women in Hockey: Amanda Edwards

Guentzel preparing for emotional return to Pittsburgh with Hurricanes

Ovechkin thriving in 2nd half, at forefront of Capitals’ playoff push

Ovechkin leads 3 Stars of the Week

NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 25

NHL Buzz: Barkov, Ekblad close to returning for Panthers

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Canucks can become 1st to clinch berth

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for March 25

Canadiens score 4 in 1st, hand Kraken 8th straight loss

Thompson has goal, assist for Sabres in win against Flames