Marchessault scores in OT, lifts Golden Knights past Blues

Marchessault picked up the puck behind the net, skated below the left face-off circle and beat Jordan Binnington with a wrist shot.

The goal came after Vegas goalie Logan Thompson made a glove save on Pavel Buchnevich on a penalty shot 30 seconds into overtime.

Pavel Dorofeyev scored for the Golden Knights (39-25-7), who have won six of eight and moved five points ahead of the Blues for the second wild card into Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. Thompson made 30 saves.

Brandon Saad scored, and Binnington made 32 saves for the Blues (38-30-4), who are 6-1-1 in their past eight games.

Dorofeyev put Vegas ahead 1-0 at 5:59 of the first period when he came off the right- side boards with the puck and stuffed it past Binnington from the top of the crease.

Saad tied it 1-1 at 14:53 of the third period. He put in a backhand cross-crease pass from Brayden Schenn at the left post for his third goal in as many games.

Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist left the game at 9:50 of the second period with a lower-body injury after he was hit in the corner by Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb and did not return.