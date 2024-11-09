Kraken recover, defeat Golden Knights in OT to snap 4-game skid

Tanev gets 2 goals, McCann scores OT winner for Seattle; Eichel has 3 assists for Vegas

Golden Knights at Kraken | Recap

By Darren Brown
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SEATTLE -- Jared McCann scored 29 seconds into overtime, and the Seattle Kraken snapped a four-game skid with a 4-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday.

McCann received a pass from Brandon Montour in the neutral zone and skated in on a breakaway. He deked to his backhand and lifted it over Adin Hill’s left pad to give Seattle the win.

Brandon Tanev scored twice, and Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal for the Kraken (6-8-1) in his return to the lineup after he was a healthy scratch in a 6-3 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. Seattle had lost seven of its past eight and had never beaten the Golden Knights at Climate Pledge Arena. Joey Daccord made 21 saves.

Jack Eichel had three assists, Nicolas Roy had a goal and an assist and Pavel Dorofeyev and Alex Pietrangelo each had a goal for the Golden Knights (9-4-1), who had won their previous three. Adin Hill made 28 saves.

Dorofeyev made it 1-0 on a 5-on-3 power play at 10:13 of the first period, receiving a cross-crease pass from Roy at the bottom of the right circle and one-timing it past Daccord.

Roy pushed it to 2-0 at 13:31 of the first, taking a feed from Ivan Barbashev at the left post and sending it into the open net.

Tanev cut it to 2-1 at 17:21 of the first, intercepting Brayden McNabb’s pass at the Seattle blue line to spring a breakaway. Tanev fired a wrist shot that beat Hill high blocker.

Tanev tied it with his second of the game at 7:12 of the second period after Tye Kartye stole the puck at the bottom of the left circle and found Tanev in the slot, who chipped it over Hill’s glove.

Bjorkstrand gave Seattle a 3-2 lead at 2:58 of the third period when Hill poke-checked a loose puck off Bjorkstrand as he crashed the net.

Pietrangelo tied it 3-3 with 1:22 left in the third period when his pass deflected off Seattle defenseman Adam Larsson’s skate and in.

