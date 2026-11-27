Hughes – rocking his sleek all-white skates with the Hometown Remix jersey – fell after corralling the puck in the neutral zone but quickly bounced back up and got his footing as he continued to push into the offensive zone.

When he reached the net, Hughes fell again – this time right in front of Flames goalie Devin Cooley.

But no harm, no foul.

Once again, Hughes got his bearings and chipped the puck past Cooley before sliding away.

The Devils went on to win 5-3.