Golden Knights at Penguins projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (9-5-2) PENGUINS (5-7-2)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS, TVAS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Mitch Marner
Trevor Connelly -- Tomas Hertl -- Braeden Bowman
Jonas Rondbjerg -- Nic Dowd -- Marc Gatcomb
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Jeremy Lauzon -- Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin -- Dylan Coghlan
Adin Hill
Carter Hart
Scratched: Raphael Lavoie, Viliam Kmec
Injured: Victor Olofsson (lower body), Parker Wotherspoon (upper body)
Penguins projected lineup
Tommy Novak -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Ben Kindel -- Egor Chinakhov
Ville Koivunen -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Justin Brazeau
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Nick Robertson
Spencer Stastney -- Erik Karlsson
Samuel Girard -- Kaedan Korczak
Declan Carlile -- Kris Letang
Arturs Silovs
Sergei Murashov
Scratched: Jake Livanavage, Ilya Solovyov
Injured: Evgeni Malkin, (lower body), Ryan Graves (knee), Trevor van Riemsdyk (lower body), Bryan Rust (lower body), Elmer Soderblom (upper body)
Status report
Hill should start for Vegas after Hart made 25 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss at the Boston Bruins on Monday. ... Malkin, a forward, will not play despite participating in an optional morning skate after missing practice Monday. He is day to day. ... Korczak will be a game-time decision. The defenseman also didn't practice Monday before taking part in the optional skate. ... Brazeau could make his season debut after sustaining a lower-body injury in the preseason. He returned from a two-game conditioning loan with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... Livanavage, a defenseman, was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.