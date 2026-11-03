Golden Knights at Penguins projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (9-5-2) PENGUINS (5-7-2)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS, TVAS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Mitch Marner

Trevor Connelly -- Tomas Hertl -- Braeden Bowman

Jonas Rondbjerg -- Nic Dowd -- Marc Gatcomb

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Jeremy Lauzon -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Dylan Coghlan

Adin Hill

Carter Hart

Scratched: Raphael Lavoie, Viliam Kmec

Injured: Victor Olofsson (lower body), Parker Wotherspoon (upper body)

Penguins projected lineup

Tommy Novak -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Ben Kindel -- Egor Chinakhov

Ville Koivunen -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Justin Brazeau

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Nick Robertson

Spencer Stastney -- Erik Karlsson

Samuel Girard -- Kaedan Korczak

Declan Carlile -- Kris Letang

Arturs Silovs

Sergei Murashov

Scratched: Jake Livanavage, Ilya Solovyov

Injured: Evgeni Malkin, (lower body), Ryan Graves (knee), Trevor van Riemsdyk (lower body), Bryan Rust (lower body), Elmer Soderblom (upper body)

Status report

Hill should start for Vegas after Hart made 25 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss at the Boston Bruins on Monday. ... Malkin, a forward, will not play despite participating in an optional morning skate after missing practice Monday. He is day to day. ... Korczak will be a game-time decision. The defenseman also didn't practice Monday before taking part in the optional skate. ... Brazeau could make his season debut after sustaining a lower-body injury in the preseason. He returned from a two-game conditioning loan with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... Livanavage, a defenseman, was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.

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