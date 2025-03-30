Smith breaks tie in 3rd, Vegas tops Nashville for 6th straight win

The 33-year-old forward, acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on March 6, had four assists in 11 games with Vegas before breaking through with the go-ahead goal. Smith spent six seasons with the Golden Knights between 2017-23, winning the Stanley Cup in 2023.

“It’s definitely nice to be able to help the team win and a little bit of a relief just to see it go in,” Smith said. “I feel like I’ve gotten a lot of opportunities over the last few games, just hitting something and it not going in. Sometimes your worst opportunities are the ones that go in, just finding fortunate bounces in the crease.”

Adin Hill made 23 saves for the Golden Knights (45-20-8), who defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Friday. Hill made back-to-back starts after an 18-save effort against Chicago. Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist to push his point streak to six games (six goals, seven assists), and Shea Theodore had two assists.

Ilya Samsonov was scheduled to start for the Golden Knights, but they had to pivot to Hill after the warmup.

“[Samsonov] just wasn’t able to go,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Something tightened up, so that was that. It was not going to be [Hill’s] start. We tend not to play a guy back-to-back, especially this time of year. But that was the choice we were left with, and good on him.”

Ryan O'Reilly scored for the Predators (27-38-8), who have lost three of their past four and were eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention on Thursday. Justus Annunen made 26 saves.

“Space was at a premium,” Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. “I thought we handled ourselves really well. Just having trouble, again, scoring. But I loved our effort. A lot of our young defensemen, I thought, played good games. We just had trouble generating inside, big chances.”

Smith gave the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead at 6:25 of the third period with a power-play goal, stuffing in a rebound after Victor Olofsson’s shot bounced off Ivan Barbashev in front.

“I’m happy to be able to help the team,” Smith said. “At the end of the day it’s a big win for us and a really good road trip.”