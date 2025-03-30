NASHVILLE – Reilly Smith scored his first goal for the Vegas Golden Knights to break a tie in the third period of a 3-1 win against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.
Smith breaks tie in 3rd, Vegas tops Nashville for 6th straight win
Forward gets 1st goal with Golden Knights since trade, Eichel pushes point streak to 6
The 33-year-old forward, acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on March 6, had four assists in 11 games with Vegas before breaking through with the go-ahead goal. Smith spent six seasons with the Golden Knights between 2017-23, winning the Stanley Cup in 2023.
“It’s definitely nice to be able to help the team win and a little bit of a relief just to see it go in,” Smith said. “I feel like I’ve gotten a lot of opportunities over the last few games, just hitting something and it not going in. Sometimes your worst opportunities are the ones that go in, just finding fortunate bounces in the crease.”
Adin Hill made 23 saves for the Golden Knights (45-20-8), who defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Friday. Hill made back-to-back starts after an 18-save effort against Chicago. Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist to push his point streak to six games (six goals, seven assists), and Shea Theodore had two assists.
Ilya Samsonov was scheduled to start for the Golden Knights, but they had to pivot to Hill after the warmup.
“[Samsonov] just wasn’t able to go,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Something tightened up, so that was that. It was not going to be [Hill’s] start. We tend not to play a guy back-to-back, especially this time of year. But that was the choice we were left with, and good on him.”
Ryan O'Reilly scored for the Predators (27-38-8), who have lost three of their past four and were eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention on Thursday. Justus Annunen made 26 saves.
“Space was at a premium,” Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. “I thought we handled ourselves really well. Just having trouble, again, scoring. But I loved our effort. A lot of our young defensemen, I thought, played good games. We just had trouble generating inside, big chances.”
Smith gave the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead at 6:25 of the third period with a power-play goal, stuffing in a rebound after Victor Olofsson’s shot bounced off Ivan Barbashev in front.
“I’m happy to be able to help the team,” Smith said. “At the end of the day it’s a big win for us and a really good road trip.”
Brett Howden added an empty-net goal for the 3-1 final at 19:15.
O’Reilly gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 5:53 of the second period on a redirection of a shot from Nick Blankenburg on the power play.
“I think for a lot of guys, including myself, these are meaningful games,” Blankenburg said. “You’re still trying to solidify yourself in the NHL, and a lot of guys, including myself, are getting really good opportunities. Just trying to make the most out of it.”
Eichel tied it 1-1 at 8:26 of the second period on a rebound of a one-timer from the point by Theodore.
“There’s still room for improvement, for sure,” Hill said. “I think we haven’t been as strong on the road this year as we’ve wanted to be, so I think it’s huge to kind of close out the year with some road wins. This trip was a great example of that.”
O’Reilly appeared to give the Predators a 2-1 lead at 11:34 of the second period, but Vegas successfully challenged for goaltender interference on Luke Evangelista.
Predators forward Colton Sissons left the game in the first period because of a lower-body injury and did not return.
“He’s such a popular teammate and he’s kind of a heart-and-soul guy for our group,” Brunette said. “I think everybody was a little shocked and not sure. Hate to see that happen in our game, and hopefully he’s OK.”
NOTES: Each team scored on its only power-play opportunity.