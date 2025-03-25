Golden Knights at Wild projected lineups

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brandon Saad -- Nicolas Roy -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Victor Olofsson -- William Karlsson – Reilly Smith

Tanner Pearson -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Brayden McNabb – Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Cole Schwindt

Injured: Raphael Lavoie (upper body), Shea Theodore (upper body), Tomas Hertl

(shoulder)

Wild projected lineup

Mats Zuccarello -- Marco Rossi -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Gustav Nyquist

Yakov Trenin -- Ryan Hartman -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Devin Shore -- Brendan Gaunce -- Justin Brazeau

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Cameron Crotty

Injured: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Marcus Foligno (upper body), Jonas Brodin (lower body), Declan Chisholm (lower body)

Status report

Theodore is a game-time decision; the defenseman could play for the first time since being injured during 4 Nations Face-Off on Feb. 12. ... Hertl, a center, did not accompany the Golden Knights on their three-game road trip. ... The Wild did not hold a morning skate following a 3-0 loss at the Dallas Stars on Monday. … Brodin, a defenseman, is questionable and could miss his second straight game. … Chisholm, a defenseman, is doubtful after being injured blocking a shot in the second period Monday. ... Crotty, a defenseman, was recalled under emergency conditions from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.