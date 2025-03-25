Golden Knights at Wild projected lineups
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Brandon Saad -- Nicolas Roy -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Victor Olofsson -- William Karlsson – Reilly Smith
Tanner Pearson -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar
Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo
Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud
Brayden McNabb – Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Cole Schwindt
Injured: Raphael Lavoie (upper body), Shea Theodore (upper body), Tomas Hertl
(shoulder)
Wild projected lineup
Mats Zuccarello -- Marco Rossi -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Gustav Nyquist
Yakov Trenin -- Ryan Hartman -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Devin Shore -- Brendan Gaunce -- Justin Brazeau
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Cameron Crotty
Injured: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Marcus Foligno (upper body), Jonas Brodin (lower body), Declan Chisholm (lower body)
Status report
Theodore is a game-time decision; the defenseman could play for the first time since being injured during 4 Nations Face-Off on Feb. 12. ... Hertl, a center, did not accompany the Golden Knights on their three-game road trip. ... The Wild did not hold a morning skate following a 3-0 loss at the Dallas Stars on Monday. … Brodin, a defenseman, is questionable and could miss his second straight game. … Chisholm, a defenseman, is doubtful after being injured blocking a shot in the second period Monday. ... Crotty, a defenseman, was recalled under emergency conditions from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.