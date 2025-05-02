Golden Knights win Game 6, eliminate Wild in Western 1st Round

Eichel scores 1st of series, Hill makes 29 saves for Vegas

VGK@MIN, Gm 6: Stone bats it in past Gustavsson to put the Golden Knights up by 2

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Jack Eichel scored his first goal this postseason and had an assist for the Vegas Golden Knights, who eliminated the Minnesota Wild with a 3-2 win in Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday.

Mark Stone and Shea Theodore each also had a goal and an assist for Vegas, which is the No. 1 seed from the Pacific Division. Adin Hill made 29 saves.

The Golden Knights, who won the final three games of the series, will play either the Los Angeles Kings or Edmonton Oilers in the second round.

Ryan Hartman scored twice for Minnesota, which was the first wild card from the West. Filip Gustavsson made 20 saves.

Eichel put Vegas ahead 2-1 at 16:12 of the second period. Stone sent a lead pass past the diving stick of Kirill Kaprizov in the neutral zone, and Eichel beat Gustavsson glove side on a breakaway.

Stone then made it 3-1 at 16:02 of the third period when he batted Brayden McNabb's centering pass out of the air in front.

Hartman responded 31 seconds later to cut it to 3-2, jamming a rebound in at the left post.

Theodore gave Vegas an early 1-0 lead at 3:30 of the first period. He scored blocker side with a shot through traffic from above the circles on the power play.

Hill kept it a one-goal game when he denied Marcus Foligno on the doorstep at 9:40.

Hartman tied it 1-1 with four seconds left in the first period, scoring on a one-timer through traffic from above the right circle.

Latest News

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Maple Leafs recover, eliminate Senators in Game 6 of Eastern Conference 1st Round

Panthers to play Maple Leafs in 2nd round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Jarvis’ friends take van to cheer on forward, Hurricanes in Game 5

Svechnikov rediscovers scoring touch for Hurricanes in playoffs

Kings at Oilers, Western Conference 1st Round Game 6 preview

Campbell discusses role of trailblazer at espnW Summit NYC

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stars at Avalanche, Western Conference 1st Round Game 6 preview

Scheifele won’t travel, play for Jets in Game 6 vs. Blues

Maple Leafs at Senators, Eastern Conference 1st Round Game 6 preview

Draisaitl, Hellebuyck, Kucherov named Hart Trophy finalists

NHL Playoffs Buzz: Dorofeyev out for Golden Knights in Game 6

Golden Knights at Wild, Western Conference 1st Round Game 6 preview

Carbery's work ethic, experience help boost Capitals into East 2nd round vs. Hurricanes

Ravensbergen, other top goalies discussed on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Blues hope home dominance continues in Game 6 against Jets

EDGE stats insights for Capitals-Hurricanes series