Golden Knights win Game 6, eliminate Wild in Western 1st Round

Mark Stone and Shea Theodore each also had a goal and an assist for Vegas, which is the No. 1 seed from the Pacific Division. Adin Hill made 29 saves.

The Golden Knights, who won the final three games of the series, will play either the Los Angeles Kings or Edmonton Oilers in the second round.

Ryan Hartman scored twice for Minnesota, which was the first wild card from the West. Filip Gustavsson made 20 saves.

Eichel put Vegas ahead 2-1 at 16:12 of the second period. Stone sent a lead pass past the diving stick of Kirill Kaprizov in the neutral zone, and Eichel beat Gustavsson glove side on a breakaway.

Stone then made it 3-1 at 16:02 of the third period when he batted Brayden McNabb's centering pass out of the air in front.

Hartman responded 31 seconds later to cut it to 3-2, jamming a rebound in at the left post.

Theodore gave Vegas an early 1-0 lead at 3:30 of the first period. He scored blocker side with a shot through traffic from above the circles on the power play.

Hill kept it a one-goal game when he denied Marcus Foligno on the doorstep at 9:40.

Hartman tied it 1-1 with four seconds left in the first period, scoring on a one-timer through traffic from above the right circle.