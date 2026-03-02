Pettersson ignoring trade rumors, 'just trying to play a good game' for Canucks

Forward looking to bounce back after being benched against Kraken

Elias Pettersson VAN 40 trade coverage

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- Elias Pettersson had little interest in discussing trade rumors and not much more to say about being benched during the final half of the third period of the Vancouver Canucks' 5-1 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

The forward sat for the final 9:47 of the game, including 2:23 with goalie Kevin Lankinen pulled for an extra attacker.

Pettersson said on Monday that he respected coach Adam Foote's decision and that he needs to be better, but the benching did little to quiet the talk about his future in Vancouver.

"It's [the media] who makes the trade rumor, so ask yourself," he said.

Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford didn't sound like anything was imminent during an appearance Thursday on the "100% Hockey" podcast.

"If somebody made a great offer, we'd have to look at it," he said. "But it's not a guy that we feel we have to get out there and shop."

Monday marked the second anniversary of Pettersson signing an eight-year, $92.8 million contract ($11.6 million average annual value).

At the time, Vancouver was on its way to winning a division title for the first time in 11 seasons, and Pettersson was second on the Canucks with 75 points (29 goals, 46 assists) in 62 games. He'd go on to finish the season with 89 points (34 goals, 55 assists) in 82 games.

However, in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, he had just six points (one goal, five assists) in 13 games.

Pettersson's scoring has continued to decline last season, when he had 45 points (15 goals, 30 assists) in 64 games. He has 35 points (13 goals, 22 assists) in 51 games this season entering Vancouver's game against the Dallas Stars on Monday (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, Victory+).

"I mean, I haven't lived up to expectations of the contract, and I'll be the first one to say it," Pettersson said. "Obviously, I wish it would be different, I'll have played better, a lot more points, but it is what it is. I'm just trying to play a game tonight and see what happens."

The Canucks (18-34-7) are last in the NHL standings and are likely to miss the playoffs for the second straight season. They traded defenseman Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 12 after trading forward J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers last season.

"It [stinks] losing, and we're last in the League and it's a terrible feeling," Pettersson said. "But just trying to play a good game tonight and take it from there."

Pettersson, who was dropped to the fourth line against the Kraken before getting benched, is expected to be back on the top line against the Stars. Foote, who has talked this season about trying to get Pettersson to play with more pace, expects him to bounce back.

"'Petey' is a top-line center," Foote said. "He didn't have, in my opinion, the last game, didn't have zip, didn't have the energy, and I wanted to make an adjustment.

"Part of it is sometimes all you can take away is some ice (time) at this level, with what's going on with what people make and things like that. I know when I played if someone took my little ice if I didn’t have it, the next game I was coming out with vengeance, and I know Petey will respond the right way."

