NHL On Tap: Kraken, Devils, Canucks play home games amid trade rumors

Kraken the top three

The Seattle Kraken can again jump over the Edmonton Oilers into third place in the Pacific Division when they play the St. Louis Blues at Climate Pledge Arena (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). The Oilers moved one point ahead of the Kraken with 5-4 overtime win against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, but Seattle can move back into third, and potentially into a tie for second place with the Anaheim Ducks, if it can win its third straight game and sixth in a row at home. The Kraken (29-22-9) won 2-1 against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday after a 5-1 victory against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. They lost their first two games coming out of the break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, including 5-1 at St. Louis on Feb. 26. Seattle goalie Joey Daccord has won six of his past seven starts and made 35 saves against Carolina. The Kraken have allowed two goals or fewer in every game of their five-game home winning streak and have never won six in a row at home. The Blues (22-29-9) are caught in the crosshairs of the NHL Trade Deadline at 3 p.m. ET on Friday. A number of their players, including captain Brayden Schenn and center Robert Thomas, have their names in trade rumors.