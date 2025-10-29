Eichel scores 2 late, lifts Golden Knights over Hurricanes

After a turnover at Carolina’s offensive blue line, Eichel took a short pass from Ivan Barbashev and scored on a breakaway to give the Golden Knights a 4-3 lead at 15:01.

Then, Barbashev circled the net and found Eichel again, this time alone in front for a one-timer that made it 5-3 at 17:36 for his second goal of the night.

Tomas Hertl added an empty-net goal with 22 seconds left for the 6-3 final.

Pavel Dorofeyev scored two goals and Akira Schmid made 21 saves for the Golden Knights (6-1-3), who are 5-1-1 in the past seven games.

Andrei Svechnikov, Jordan Martinook and Logan Stankoven scored for the Hurricanes (6-3-0), who have lost three of the past four. Frederik Andersen made 29 saves.

Svechnikov gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 3:46 of the first period. Sebastian Aho won the draw back to Svechnikov, who one-timed a shot past Schmid’s glove.

Dorofeyev’s eighth goal of the season tied the game at 6:27. Hertl won a battle along the end boards and passed to Mitch Marner, who set up Dorofeyev for a backhand through the five-hole.

Dorofeyev extended the Vegas lead 2-1 at 18:03 when he one-timed a shot at the top of the right circle off a pass from Shea Theodore.

Martinook’s breakaway goal tied the game 2-2 at 12:07 of the second. He poked the puck away from Eichel inside the Vegas offensive blue line and beat Schmid with a snap shot between the pads.

Stankoven gave Carolina a 3-2 lead at 2:31 of the third. He took a touch pass from Jalen Chatfield in the neutral zone, then drew the puck away from Vegas defenseman Ben Hutton before scoring from the slot.

Brett Howden scored off the rush to tie it 3-3 at 6:10, deking to the backhand before tucking the puck inside the left post.

Shayne Gostisbehere, who missed the previous three games with a lower-body injury, left the game after the first period with a lower-body injury and did not return. Joel Nystrom, who made his NHL debut Oct. 23 against the Colorado Avalanche, took a puck to the face in the second period and did not return.