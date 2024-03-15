Flames score 4 in 3rd, defeat Golden Knights 

Coleman scores twice for Calgary; Mantha gets 1st goal with Vegas

Recap: Golden Knights at Flames 3.14.24

By Aaron Vickers
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CALGARY -- Blake Coleman scored twice in a four-goal third period for the Calgary Flames, who defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday.

Yegor Sharangovich had a goal and an assist for the Flames (32-29-5), who ended a three-game losing streak. Dryden Hunt had two assists, and Dustin Wolf made 28 saves.

Anthony Mantha scored, and Adin Hill made 33 saves for the Golden Knights (35-24-7), who had won consecutive games after losing four in a row.

Mantha gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 17:56 of the second period with a one-timer from the right circle. It was his first goal in his fourth game for Vegas after he was acquired in a trade with the Washington Capitals on March 5.

Sharangovich tied it 1-1 at 4:00 of the third period when his shot from the slot rolled up Hill's stick and in. He has five goals in his past five games.

Coleman made it 2-1 at 10:06 when he chipped in a centering pass from Nazem Kadri.

Matt Coronato pushed it to 3-1 at 14:45 with a one-timer from the left circle off the rush.

Coleman scored an empty-net goal for the 4-1 final at 17:02.

