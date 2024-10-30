Golden Knights at Kings projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (7-2-1) at KINGS (5-3-2)
10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Brett Howden -- Tomas Hertl – Pavel Dorofeyev
Tanner Pearson -- William Karlsson -- Alexander Holtz
Cole Schwindt -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo
Zach Whitecloud -- Shea Theodore
Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Brendan Brisson
Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body), Victor Olofsson (lower body)
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Warren Foegele -- Alex Turcotte -- Alex Laferriere
Andre Lee -- Trevor Lewis -- Tanner Jeannot
Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Caleb Jones -- Jordan Spence
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas
Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)
Status report
The Golden Knights are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 5-0 win against the Calgary Flames on Monday. … The Kings did not hold a morning skate following a 4-2 loss at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. … Fiala could return to the lineup after being held out Tuesday for missing a team meeting.