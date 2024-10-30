Golden Knights at Kings projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (7-2-1) at KINGS (5-3-2)

10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brett Howden -- Tomas Hertl – Pavel Dorofeyev

Tanner Pearson -- William Karlsson -- Alexander Holtz

Cole Schwindt -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Zach Whitecloud -- Shea Theodore

Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Brendan Brisson

Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body), Victor Olofsson (lower body)

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Warren Foegele -- Alex Turcotte -- Alex Laferriere

Andre Lee -- Trevor Lewis -- Tanner Jeannot

Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Caleb Jones -- Jordan Spence

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas

Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Status report

The Golden Knights are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 5-0 win against the Calgary Flames on Monday. … The Kings did not hold a morning skate following a 4-2 loss at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. … Fiala could return to the lineup after being held out Tuesday for missing a team meeting.