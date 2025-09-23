Podkolzin signs 3-year, $8.85 million contract with Oilers

Forward had 24 points with Edmonton last season; deal begins in 2026-27

EDM Podkolzin

© Leila Devlin/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Vasily Podkolzin signed a three-year, $8.85 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $2.95 million and begins with the 2026-27 season.

The 24-year-old forward had 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) in 82 games for Edmonton last season, his first with the team after he was acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Aug. 28, 2024. He also had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 22 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Podkolzin led the Oilers with 211 hits and was second among their forwards with 53 blocked shots, while averaging a career-high 13:13 of ice time per game last season.

He is entering the last of a two-year contract he signed with the Canucks on April 18, 2024, and could have become a restricted free agent after the season.

Selected by Vancouver with the No. 10 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Podkolzin has 59 points (26 goals, 33 assists) in 219 regular-season games for the Canucks and Oilers, and 10 points in 24 playoff games.

Related Content

Savoie, Howard expected to inject Oilers with ‘youthful enthusiasm’

Oilers unveil new tan 3rd jerseys for this season 

Draisaitl trying to emulate Kopitar, win Selke Trophy with Oilers

Oilers confident McDavid will stay beyond this season

Latest News

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

NHL Status Report: Ovechkin skates in noncontact jersey before Capitals practice

'FACEOFF: Inside the NHL' season 2 trailer unveiled

Sept. 22: NHL Preseason Roundup

Flames season preview: More offense needed for return to playoffs

Fantasy spin on NHL training camps for 2025-26

Sabres season preview: Talented core seeks to end 14-season playoff drought

Pietrangelo won’t rule out playing for Golden Knights this season

Sabres welcome comedy icon Sandler, gift personalized character jerseys

NHL Status Report: Slavin may be held out of preseason by Hurricanes

Parent’s time at 2012 Winter Classic Alumni Game lasting memory for Flyers greats

Pastrnak skates at Bruins camp, not concerned about 'nagging' knee injury

Ovechkin cheers on son's goal at youth hockey game

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Sept. 21: NHL Preseason Roundup