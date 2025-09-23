Podkolzin signs 3-year, $8.85 million contract with Oilers

Vasily Podkolzin signed a three-year, $8.85 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $2.95 million and begins with the 2026-27 season.

The 24-year-old forward had 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) in 82 games for Edmonton last season, his first with the team after he was acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Aug. 28, 2024. He also had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 22 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Podkolzin led the Oilers with 211 hits and was second among their forwards with 53 blocked shots, while averaging a career-high 13:13 of ice time per game last season.

He is entering the last of a two-year contract he signed with the Canucks on April 18, 2024, and could have become a restricted free agent after the season.

Selected by Vancouver with the No. 10 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Podkolzin has 59 points (26 goals, 33 assists) in 219 regular-season games for the Canucks and Oilers, and 10 points in 24 playoff games.