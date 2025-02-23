Hill makes 32 saves, Golden Knights edge Canucks

Ivan Barbashev and Tomas Hertl also scored, while Adin Hill made 32 saves for the Golden Knights (34-17-6), who have won three in a row.

Jake DeBrusk scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 32 saves for the Canucks (26-19-11), who had won three in a row before the 4 Nations Face-off break.

DeBrusk gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead at 6:22 of the second period. He tapped into an open net off a Kiefer Sherwood pass from below the goal line.

Barbashev tied the game 1-1 at 11:02. Lankinen made the initial save on Victor Olofsson’s tip-in attempt, but the rebound found Barbashev, who put it into the open net.

After Saad gave Vegas the 2-1 lead, Vancouver's Nils Hoglander appeared to tie the game at 5:17 of the third period before the goal was taken off the board when it was ruled that Teddy Blueger interfered with Hill.

Hertl added the empty-net goal at 19:29 for the 3-1 final.