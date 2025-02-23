Hill makes 32 saves, Golden Knights edge Canucks

Saad scores go-ahead goal early in 3rd period, Vegas wins 3rd straight

Canucks at Golden Knights | Recap

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS -- Brandon Saad scored the go-ahead goal 18 seconds into the third period, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

Ivan Barbashev and Tomas Hertl also scored, while Adin Hill made 32 saves for the Golden Knights (34-17-6), who have won three in a row.

Jake DeBrusk scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 32 saves for the Canucks (26-19-11), who had won three in a row before the 4 Nations Face-off break.

DeBrusk gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead at 6:22 of the second period. He tapped into an open net off a Kiefer Sherwood pass from below the goal line.

Barbashev tied the game 1-1 at 11:02. Lankinen made the initial save on Victor Olofsson’s tip-in attempt, but the rebound found Barbashev, who put it into the open net.

After Saad gave Vegas the 2-1 lead, Vancouver's Nils Hoglander appeared to tie the game at 5:17 of the third period before the goal was taken off the board when it was ruled that Teddy Blueger interfered with Hill.

Hertl added the empty-net goal at 19:29 for the 3-1 final.

Latest News

State Your Case: Rangers or Penguins for Stanley Cup Playoff berth

Draisaitl ‘winning battles’ at each end of ice for Oilers

Doughty gets 3 points, Kings hold off Utah Hockey Club

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Gallagher, Canadiens get back on track with win against Senators

Vilardi scores twice, Jets edge Blues in shootout for 9th straight win

NHL to help Los Angeles wildfire recovery with Skate for LA Strong charity game

Werenski has goal, 2 assists for Blue Jackets in win against Blackhawks 

Matthews ties Sittler for 2nd on Maple Leafs goal list in win against Hurricanes

Carlsson scores in OT to lift Ducks past Bruins for 4th straight win

DeSmith makes 31 saves, Stars hold off Devils

Sabres score 5 goals in 1st period, cruise past Rangers

Marchessault breaks tie in 3rd period to lift Predators past Avalanche

Daccord makes 26 saves, Kraken edge Panthers

Crosby right back to work with Penguins after 4 Nations Face-Off championship

Nationwide Arena crowd sings ‘Happy Birthday’ for Gaudreau Jr.’s big day

Montour, Mahura get warm welcome in return to South Florida

NHL Buzz: Eberle returns from injury for Kraken against Panthers